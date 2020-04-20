Gov. Tony Evers issued an order Monday spelling out the criteria that must be met before schools and businesses can reopen in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan envisions a phased reopening, triggered by a 14-day decline in positive COVID-19 cases, along with progress in bolstering testing, tracing and tracking of the pandemic, and acquiring more protective equipment for those on the front lines of fighting the virus.
There is no timeline for when businesses will be able to start to reopen under the plan, which largely mirrors federal guidelines released last week.
“Clearly if we could do it tomorrow, we would do it tomorrow,” Evers said. “The virus has never given us a timeline. ... No wants to reopen our economy as much as I do.”
Evers announced the plan amid growing criticism from businesses, Republican officeholders and residents who have organized protests arguing that the state should begin opening sooner than May 26 as the recently expanded stay-at-home order requires. The Tavern League of Wisconsin has called for reopening bars, restaurants and supper clubs starting May 1.
Evers was pessimistic about the chances of bars and restaurants opening by May 1, calling it a “tough row to hoe.”
Republican lawmakers said they were considering filing a lawsuit to block the expanded safer-at-home order. The plan Evers released Monday has a clause that says if any one part of it is struck down, the others would remain in effect. That could be important if a lawsuit results in any one section of the order being undone.
“I am jazzed and hopeful about this plan," Evers said. "This plan is an all-out war on the virus.”
Lawmakers comment
But Republican Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said the plan doesn't go far enough and fails to give any assurances that Evers will begin allowing Wisconsin's businesses to open anytime soon.
Bernier, who plans to join the protest of the governor's safer-at-home order planned Friday at the state Capitol, advocates a regional reopening in areas with relatively small COVID-19 caseloads.
"We need to start opening up our state and our businesses," she said. "One size does not fit all. We don't need to shut down our entire state because most of the cases are in southeast Wisconsin. Let's liberate region by region."
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said she believes a measured approach is the best and safest way to reopen the state. Public health experts keep telling us that until we have wide spread testing and contact tracing we should not be opening things up.
"The last thing we need is to open things too early and have all this hard work and hardship by so many be a waste by causing a major outbreak," Emerson said. "When multiple counties have under 200 tests done and a couple of them have less than 20 tests, we don’t have enough data to determine if those counties should open. Those who are calling for the state to open right away are serving the almighty dollar and big money donors, not their average constituent."
DHS criteria
Under the plan, the state Department of Health Services will determine when it is appropriate to progress to each of three phases of reopening. In addition to seeing a 14-day decline in positive cases as a percentage of total tested, there must also be progress in increasing testing; tracing those who are infected; tracking the pandemic; acquiring personal protective equipment for health care and public safety agencies; and ensuring health care facilities have capacity for a surge.
The state has about 150 people tracking down those who have had contact with someone who tested positive, said Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary-designee. The plan calls for hiring an additional 1,000 people to do that contract tracing work.
Wisconsin has increased its testing capacity from two labs processing a few hundred tests a day to 36 labs processing more than 7,500 tests daily. The plan sets a goal of doing 85,000 tests a week, or about 12,000 a day.
Under the first phase, gatherings of up to 10 people would be allowed, K-12 schools could resume in-person operations, child care settings could resume full operation and restaurants could reopen with social distancing requirements.
Under the second phase, mass gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed, colleges and universities could resume in-person classes and bars and other nonessential businesses could reopen.
Under the third phase, all business activity and gatherings would resume with minimal preventative measures.
Brian Westrate of Fall Creek, treasurer of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said he was glad to see the Evers administration issue guidelines about what needs to happen for the economy to open back up but disappointed there was no indication that safer-at-home order restrictions would be eased before May 26. He called for Evers to immediately proceed to the second phase of the Badger Bounce Back plan, arguing that many businesses won't survive even another two weeks of lockdown.
"The numbers just aren't coming in that warrant the drastic actions we've taken," said Westrate, who also plans to join Friday's protest in Madison. "We never should have gone even to Phase One in the first place."
Caution urged
Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese said the state needs to be smart and strategic about reopening.
"During the governor's announcement of this, he talked about not flipping a switch," Giese said. "We can’t safely do that and avoid a huge surge of disease."
Palm said the goal is to reopen Wisconsin as soon as it is possible to do so safely.
"We are committed to opening up the state without opening ourselves up to a resurgence of the virus," she said. "That's how we can protect the well-being of our people and our economy in the most effective way."
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer for infectious diseases, said the number of new cases has been relatively flat the past two weeks.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. To date, 230 people have died in Wisconsin and nearly 4,500 have tested positive.
There are no signs yet of a surge in cases from the April 7 election as some feared, Palm said.
There is an outbreak of cases at the JBS Packerland meat processing plant in Green Bay. Brown County Health Department spokesman Ted Shove said the exact number of cases at the plant that employs around 800 people wasn’t known and it was not shutting down production.
The state sent about 2,200 test collection supplies to Green Bay to help test workers at the plant.
JBS USA spokesman Cameron Bruett issued a statement that didn’t refer specifically to the Green Bay plant, but said the company “will not operate a facility if we do not believe it is safe or if absenteeism levels result in our inability to safely operate.”
The virus has led to the shutdown of meat processing plants elsewhere, including a JBS facility in neighboring Minnesota.