MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued a new order Tuesday limiting the size of public indoor gatherings as COVID-19 spreads across the state, in a move certain to alienate Republicans as well as tavern and restaurant owners.
The new statewide order puts tighter restrictions on gatherings in counties throughout the Chippewa Valley.
The order will supersede parts of Eau Claire County’s public health order, which currently limits indoor gatherings to 100 people or fewer. It also requires buildings with occupancy limits to operate at 50% capacity.
Under the new statewide order, gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit are limited to 10 people.
The order from state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, a member of Evers' cabinet, also limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building's capacity.
The order does not apply to colleges, schools, churches, polling locations, political rallies and outdoor venues.
The order will also mean changes in Chippewa and Dunn counties, neither of which has formally mandated smaller gathering sizes or coronavirus safety precautions.
Chippewa County Public Health currently recommends indoor gatherings have 15 or fewer people, and 50 or fewer at outdoor gatherings, with attendees six feet apart from people they don’t live with.
The Dunn County Health Department currently advises residents to keep indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people and outdoor gatherings to 25 or fewer, with social distancing measures.
Daily cases tick up
Wisconsin has become one of the worst hot spots for the disease over the last month, with experts attributing the spike in cases to colleges and schools reopening and general fatigue about wearing masks and social distancing. The state ranked third nationwide this week in the number of new cases per capita, with 548 cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.
State health officials reported 2,020 new cases on Tuesday and 18 additional deaths. The state has now seen 136,379 cases and 1,399 deaths since the pandemic began.
Eau Claire County also saw a drastic increase in cases beginning in early September. Daily cases have dipped somewhat since a peak in mid-September, but the county still added an average of 31 new cases each day between Oct. 1-6.
The limits in the new statewide order take effect on Friday and run through Nov. 6. Violators could face forfeitures of up to $500.
“For enforcement, the Health Department will continue, as always, to focus on education first, to gain voluntary compliance to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s pandemic response.
“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” Evers said in a statement.
The order could spark new legal challenges for the Democratic governor, who has faced continued resistance and litigation from Republicans since the pandemic began. After he issued a statewide stay-at-home order in March, the GOP convinced the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court to strike down that order in May.
Conservatives also are challenging Evers' mask mandate in court; a ruling could come any day.
The new capacity order will have a significant impact on taverns and restaurants, especially those that lack outdoor patios. Both sectors pushed back hard against Evers’ stay-at-home order this spring.
A message left with the Wisconsin Restaurant Association wasn’t immediately returned. Scott Stenger, a lobbyist for the state’s powerful tavern league, said he hadn’t seen the order yet but wants to understand how it can mesh with the May ruling from the state Supreme Court.
Aides for the Legislature’s top Republicans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Evers' attorney, Ryan Nilsestuen, told reporters during a video conference that the capacity restrictions should survive a legal challenge. He noted that the Supreme Court's ruling in May did not touch on DHS' statutory authority to limit gatherings.
He also noted that the court's conservative majority has shrunk from 5-2 to 4-3 since May, and conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn voted with his liberal colleagues to uphold the stay-at-home order, signaling he may support the gatherings order.
“At the end of the day, doing orders and having them challenged in court maybe makes for great theater," Evers told reporters during a video conference moments after Palm issued the order. “But it frankly does nothing in making sure people are safer in the state of Wisconsin.”
In response to the statewide order, Marshfield Clinic Health System said in a statement that “additional actions need to take place in Wisconsin to limit the spread of COVID-19,” saying Wisconsin residents need to wear masks, social distance and avoid crowds.
The National Federation of Independent Business sharply criticized the order Tuesday, saying in a statement that the order "will kill Wisconsin jobs and further damage already struggling small businesses."