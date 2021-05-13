Preteens across Wisconsin got their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, and two of the first younger teenagers to be vaccinated in the Chippewa Valley are rejoicing at the prospect of a summer resembling a return to normal.
“It was super easy and fast,” said Ada Rybicki, 13, of Eau Claire, who got her first dose at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. “It hurt less than a flu shot.”
On Thursday morning Ada and her mom Anna walked to UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena, which is hosting a large-scale vaccination site. Ada was the first newly eligible teen to get vaccinated there this morning, Anna said.
Ada said she’s been looking forward to the day she’s fully vaccinated — she and her friends “are freaking out and super excited” about getting their shots when they chat over Zoom, she said.
Ada has two younger brothers who haven’t gotten the shots yet, but she’s eager to join her parents, both fully vaccinated. The family is starting the process of seeing some relatives who they haven’t seen since the pandemic started, Ada said.
After months of testing, U.S. regulators this week authorized and approved Pfizer’s request to expand the age range able to get the COVID-19 shots to children as young as 12.
It means an additional 4,000 children between 12 and 15 are now eligible for the vaccine in Eau Claire County.
Harley Martin, 15, of Chippewa Falls felt a bit lethargic when she got off the school bus Thursday afternoon after her school day at Chippewa Falls High School, but the teen said she’s thrilled to have gotten her first Pfizer dose earlier that morning.
“I’m very excited that I got it, so we can get out of this COVID pandemic and we can get back to normal life,” Harley said.
Harley’s parents, including her mom Stacy, are fully vaccinated. Harley getting her first shot means a lot to the family: She has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, and is at high risk for COVID-19 complications due to immunosuppressant medication.
“The risk for getting COVID is pretty high, so we were very, very excited when the CDC finally pushed through the 12-15 age range,” Stacy said Thursday.
Though Harley’s younger sister, 11, is “very frustrated because she very much wants to get vaccinated,” the family is planning a long-awaited drive to Florida to visit grandparents they haven’t seen in two years, Stacy said.
“We’re just not comfortable getting on an airplane because our youngest won’t be vaccinated yet,” Stacy added.
Pfizer shots available locally
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series, with three weeks between the shots. It is the only vaccine authorized in the U.S. for children under 18.
The Food and Drug Administration declared that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15. The agency noted there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 16 among kids given dummy shots. More intriguing, researchers found the kids developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than earlier studies measured in young adults.
Younger children can get vaccinated at several places in the Eau Claire area, including:
- UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave. Free, close parking is available in the Hibbard Hall Lot, and no permit is required. The clinic is offering Pfizer vaccines to 12-15-year-olds, and is open today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, the site’s hours will change to Tuesday-Thursday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested people can sign up for an appointment at vaccinate.wi.gov. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted until 6:30 p.m., the Health Department said. For 12 to 17-year-olds, parent or guardian consent is required to book an appointment, and a parent or guardian must also come to the appointment. If someone needs help registering, finding or booking an appointment, does not have internet or email access or needs an interpreter, call the state COVID-19 vaccine call center at (844) 684-1064, where Spanish, Hmong and other language assistance is available.
- Prevea Health is also offering Pfizer vaccines to children 12 and up with the supervision of their parents, said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president and CEO, earlier this week. Prevea and HSHS hospitals are operating a large vaccination site at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie. Children 12 to 15 will need to bring a parent or guardian with them to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Prevea, Rai said. Kids 16 and older will need a consent form signed by parents or guardians.
- Marshfield Clinic Health System is also scheduling vaccine appointments for children 12 and up. To schedule an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, visit marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine. People without internet access can call 1-877-998-0880 to schedule an appointment. Children 12 to 17 must have parental consent and should bring their parent or guardian with them to the appointment, or have their parent complete the form found at tinyurl.com/vnfcwhu3.
- People who want to get vaccinated at Mayo Clinic should visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-nwwi-vaccination-phase to schedule an appointment, or call their local Mayo Clinic location.
To schedule a vaccine appointment in the Eau Claire area, or to find a clinic accepting walk-ins, visit www.covid19eauclaire.org and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.