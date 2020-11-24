UW-Eau Claire senior Megan Hutera of Rice Lake swabbed her nose for an antigen test on campus with the help from RN Shelby O’Rourke on Tuesday. Hutera tested negative for COVID-19. While experts say getting tested for COVID-19 before attending Thanksgiving gatherings is better than not, state and local experts warned this week that a negative test result won’t necessarily be accurate if it’s done too soon after someone’s exposure to the virus. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.