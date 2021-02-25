EAU CLAIRE — Children under 16 can’t get either of the country’s two approved COVID-19 vaccines, but a Mayo Clinic expert believes it’s possible one or both of the vaccines could be approved for kids later this year.
The country “will definitely need vaccines for children against COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Robert Jacobson, medical director for the Population Health Science Program at Mayo Clinic’s Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery, based in Rochester, Minn.
Currently, the Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older.
Children make up a much smaller percentage of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases compared to other age groups, state data indicate. They’re also much less likely to become seriously ill or die from COVID-19.
But there are some rare cases of severe infection and death in children, Jacobson said Wednesday in a call with reporters.
At least 2,000 children in the U.S. who have contracted COVID-19 have also developed a rare but serious condition, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, according to CDC data. At least 50 cases of MIS-C have been reported in Wisconsin.
Pfizer and Moderna have already begun clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in children between 12 and 17.
Instead of the recent COVID-19 vaccine trials in adults, clinical trials in children are aiming to find out if the vaccines are safe for kids and if the shots can produce the same level of antibodies in kids as they do in adults, Jacobson said.
Both companies are expected to present their findings to the FDA by this summer, Jacobson said. If the clinical trials go smoothly and the data shows the vaccines can be safely given to younger children, “it’s quite possible by late 2021 we’ll have vaccines for children 12 through 15 from Pfizer, and 12 through 17 from Moderna,” he added.
Involving children in trials can be challenging; both the child and parents must give their consent, and children can refuse to participate at any point during the study, Jacobson said.
“We have special rules across the United States for including children in trials,” he added. “The trial has to be deemed by the institution that's reviewing the protocol as ‘being a reasonable scientific study that’s putting the child at no unreasonable risk.’ We have good data from adults that that would be the case for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but only with that adult data would institutions feel comfortable. That's why children weren’t studied initially.”
Vaccinating children isn’t imperative for Eau Claire County’s goal of immunizing 80% of its population, a widespread benchmark that many medical experts have said is the standard for herd immunity, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Just over 80% of Eau Claire County’s population is over 16, though that margin makes it even more vital for the county to get a majority of adults to take the vaccine, Giese said at a news conference Thursday.
“It’s a tall order to get as much vaccination as possible in our 16 and older age group,” she said. “We’re going to work hard on that in Eau Claire County.”
Wisconsin, the nation and the Chippewa Valley have recorded relatively few COVID-19 cases in young children, though a lower likelihood of children developing symptoms could mean they’re tested less in general.
Of Wisconsin’s confirmed 562,000 cases, about 16% have been in children 19 and under.
Since the pandemic began, about 700 Wisconsin children 19 and under have been hospitalized with the virus, according to state data. Two children between 10 and 19 years old have died of the virus.
In Eau Claire County, just over 1,200 children 17 and under have contracted COVID-19, out of the county’s total 11,000 cases, according to county data.
Jacobson added Wednesday that he doesn’t believe children should be required to get a vaccine before they can safely go back to school.
“While vaccination of the teachers and other adults in the building can help with that mitigation of risk, certainly we can’t require vaccines that currently don't exist for children,” he said.
Wisconsin teachers will be eligible to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.