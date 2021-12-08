EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Express, the Chippewa Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America and local movie theaters were among the regional entities that received pandemic relief grants, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.
Evers announced $14 million in grants to movie theaters, summer camps and minor league sports teams throughout the state as part of his administration’s investment to support the recovery of Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries.
Regional grants included $83,795 for the Express, $135,000 for Eau Claire Theatre Group, $120,000 for Micon Cinemas and $50,000 for the Chippewa Valley Council due to revenue lost at its Camp Brunswick just south of Eau Claire and L.E. Phillips Scout Reservation near Haugen.
“From Wautoma to Spooner, summer camps, movie theaters, and minor league sports teams are important parts of our communities and our state’s economy,” Evers said in a statement. “Unfortunately, like many businesses in our tourism industry, these folks have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This investment will continue to help fuel our state’s recovery and ensure a strong rebound for our local communities.”
The movie theater grant program provided roughly $15,000 per screen to 49 theater companies.
The minor league teams grant program provides $2.8 million to 17 minor league teams across the state, using federal pandemic-relief funding to help teams recoup lost revenue during 2020.
The summer camp program will provide a total of $1.8 million to 37 eligible summer camps operating in Wisconsin to offset pandemic-related losses.
All three programs are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.