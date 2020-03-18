Kris Ruckman of Eau Claire shares messages with her 97-year-old father, Bob Anderson, on Tuesday through a window at River Pines in Altoona. Ruckman, who has been unable to visit her dad in the nursing home since visitors were barred last week as a precaution against COVID-19, made signs for her dad to read, such as this one saying “Miss you,” because using a phone is difficult because of his poor hearing. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.