The coronavirus outbreak halting many everyday activities across the country can’t stop a daughter’s love.
That much was clear Tuesday afternoon when Kris Ruckman of Eau Claire stood outside a window of the locked-down River Pines nursing home in Altoona to share messages of love and support with her 97-year-old father, Bob Anderson.
One at a time, Ruckman flashed handmade signs she created — with familiar messages such as “Hi Dad,” “How are you?” and “Miss you” — much to the delight of a grinning Anderson on the other side of the glass.
The extraordinary measures were necessary in response to the dramatic steps taken by Wisconsin nursing homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, among vulnerable residents and the staff members who care for them.
River Pines and other long-term and assisted-living facilities in the Chippewa Valley and across the country have imposed bans on visitors since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. Federal officials halted all nursing home visits after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday — the same day the state Division of Public Health recommended that family visits be largely limited to “end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the resident’s emotional well-being and care.”
But the tightened restrictions couldn’t stop Ruckman and other family members from maintaining contact with loved ones despite the prohibitions on physical touch.
“With social distancing and visitors prohibited at nursing homes, you have to be creative to stay in touch with friends, family and loved ones,” said Ruckman, a retired nursing supervisor who is the oldest and most local of Anderson’s four children.
Ruckman said she visited her dad inside River Pines on March 9 but found her access blocked by the time of her next planned visit later in the week.
While she understood and supported the visitor ban, Ruckman worried about the emotional impact on her dad and other residents shielded from the outside world.
“Social distancing for those of us in the outside world is one thing, but social isolation is a different thing,” she said, noting that her dad’s hearing loss and arthritis make communication by telephone difficult. “But then again a pandemic spreading through a nursing home is catastrophic.”
Taking action
Raymond Weiss, CEO of Grace Lutheran Communities, which operates River Pines, said the reasons for nursing home restrictions are two-fold: To limit the chance of COVID-19 epidemics among elderly adults who have increased risk of severe illness or death from the virus and to avoid a repeat of the disastrous coronavirus outbreak at Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., that had killed 27 of 120 residents and sickened 70 employees as of Tuesday.
Media reports also indicate that as of Tuesday 17 residents and four staff members at a nursing home in Willowbrook, Ill., and 14 residents of a senior living complex in New Orleans had tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents at the New Orleans facility had died.
“We recognize we have an obligation to our communities to understand the risk to our senior population and therefore to provide the necessary restrictions and follow the care guidelines (set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health Services) as best we can,” Weiss said.
Grace Lutheran Communities has established a task force to monitor public health updates and communicate any new information or requirements to staff daily.
“The restrictions certainly pose a different environment for our residents,” Weiss said, pointing out that its facilities are promoting video chats, emails and letters for residents and providing for extra socialization time between caregivers and residents, especially now that they are mostly eating in their rooms to avoid large gatherings in dining areas.
The facilities also are providing chaplaincy religious services to residents’ rooms through a closed-circuit TV network and are connecting residents with doctors through telemedicine options as often as possible to limit potential exposure to the virus during outside medical appointments.
To help employees continue to provide care for residents despite their own personal challenges, especially after Gov. Tony Evers ordered all K-12 schools closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Grace Lutheran has arranged to provide child care for all staff members who need it for their families, Weiss said.
Locked out
Marshall Wick of Eau Claire also has found restrictions on visitors both distressing and comforting at the same time.
With his wife, Carol, recovering at Prairie Pointe Short-term Rehabilitation Suites in Altoona following a medical procedure, Wick found himself unable to visit his own spouse after the facility, also operated by Grace Lutheran, banned all but essential staff from entering.
It came as a surprise initially because Wick had driven Carol, 88 (a Leap Day baby who likes to tell people she just celebrated her 22nd birthday), to a beautician appointment one day last week but then was met at the door upon their return and informed he no longer could take Carol back to her room.
“It makes it less than pleasant for family members and it’s really hard on the patients because it adds to the isolation they feel,” Wick said. “But I think it’s by far the wisest approach because many of the people in rest homes are the most vulnerable to this coronavirus.”
Referring to social distancing steps being mandated to slow COVID-19’s spread so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed by an influx of patients, Wick said, “A little bit of inconvenience ahead of time may really pay off in the long run. It’s better to be overly cautious.”
The limitations on movement were particularly painful for the family this week when Carol was unable to attend the funeral of Wick’s brother-in-law and see visiting relatives.
In the meantime, Wick talks to his wife on the phone every morning, afternoon and evening “at minimum.”
“It helps her a lot to feel less isolated, but it helps a lot on this end too,” he said.
Staying in touch
In an effort to provide more stimulation for her dad in the absence of the singers, dancers and pets who often entertain residents but now are precluded from entering the facility, Ruckman has started writing Anderson a letter every day.
Her goal through all of this, she said, is to continue as best she can a loving relationship between a father and daughter who have been separated by unprecedented circumstances.
Though Ruckman and Anderson couldn’t hear each other through the window during the Tuesday visit, it was reassuring for both of them to see each other and to find a way to keep the communication lines open.
In addition to creating the signs, Ruckman typed messages on her cellphone, made the type as big as possible and shared them with her dad by holding the phone up to the window.
“It became another way we could communicate without being able to talk to each other,” Ruckman said. “It turned into an unusual but very nice visit.”
Appropriately, the final sign Ruckman showed her dad before leaving was short and sweet: “Love you.”