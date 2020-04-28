CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Family Fare grocery stores in Chippewa Falls and the town of Lafayette are now requiring customers and employees to wear face masks because of COVID-19 concerns.
In a press release, the company stated the policy went into effect Monday, with everyone required to have a face mask or covering while in the building.
"We recognize this change may be difficult for some, but we trust our store guests and associates will do the right thing out of the safety and best interest for all," the press release states.