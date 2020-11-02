EAU CLAIRE — Lawrence Radisewitz survived being part of the Normandy invasion and the Battle of the Bulge — two of the bloodiest and most famous conflicts of World War II — but he finally met his match in COVID-19.
Radisewitz, 97, died Oct. 17 from complications of COVID-19 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire, according to family members.
"He's had heart problems for a long time, but in the end what really did him in was COVID-19," Dave Radisewitz of Madison said of his father, a humble member of what's often called the Greatest Generation who rarely talked about his World War II service.
Lawrence, a U.S. Army radio operator, earned a bronze star for his heroics at the Battle of the Bulge in which he saved many American lives by continuing to radio information about newly discovered German outposts despite being targeted by enemy fire, said his daughter Diane Radisewitz-Rommes of Baxter, Minnesota.
After the war, Lawrence, an Altoona native, returned to the Chippewa Valley, where he married his sweetheart, Catherine Turba, and worked as a machinist for decades at the Uniroyal tire plant in Eau Claire.
"He was not one to brag about himself or to even appreciate the skills that he had, but he was someone who could fix anything or build anything," Diane said.
Ultimately, however, doctors couldn't fix Lawrence once he contracted the coronavirus despite taking extraordinary measures, including trying remdesivir, a drug recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating COVID-19.
"It was just too much for him to fight," Diane said.
The family remains upset with the way the COVID-19 pandemic has been handled.
"It's frustrating, the lack of leadership on this issue" Dave said. "A lot more could have been done to save a lot more people."
Listening to the political back-and-forth about COVID-19 at the same time his family was coping with his father's case was painful, Dave said.
"That mask wearing has become some sort of political issue instead of a public health issue makes me want to scream," he said. "It should be a matter of common sense. Wear a mask. You're not being a coward by trying to prevent disease spread. You're more of a hero."
Diane expressed similar sentiments, stating that her father's death carries an extra layer of grief because it feels almost like he was the victim of a crime.
"So many lives were needlessly shortened. It didn't have to be this way," added Diane, who called on Americans to work together and follow the science to get through the pandemic.
Facility cases rising
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living communities across the country that provide care to about 5 million people a year, released a report Monday showing COVID-19 cases are increasing in U.S. long-term care facilities because of community spread among the general population.
"As we feared, the sheer volume of rising cases in communities across the U.S., combined with the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of this virus, has unfortunately led to an increase in new COVID cases in nursing homes," AHCA/NCAL President Mark Parkinson said in a news release. "It is incredibly frustrating as we had made tremendous progress to reduce COVID rates in nursing homes after the spike this summer in Sun Belt states. If everybody would wear a mask and social distance to reduce the level of COVID in the community, we know we would dramatically reduce these rates in long-term care facilities."
During the week of Oct. 18, 43% of new cases in nursing homes were from Midwest states with major spikes in community spread.
Overall, residents of long-term care facilities account for 8% of the nation’s cases but 40% of COVID-19 deaths, the report indicates.
While mortality rates have decreased compared with the spring due to a better understanding of the virus, better treatments and government resources to help reduce spread, industry leaders remain deeply concerned that the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in facilities will lead to an increase in deaths, the groups said in the release.
In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services has launched about 1,200 public health investigations this year involving COVID-19 cases reported at long-term care facilities. As of last week, DHS reported 598 of those investigations remain active, including 22 at facilities in Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties.
Jason Lindemann, owner of Care Partners and its more than 40 facilities across the state, said cases are climbing at its properties in northern Wisconsin as the virus spikes in those more rural areas.
"As a company, we're addressing it on an individual site basis," he said.
Care Partners continues to follow virus protocols recommended by public health agencies, including requiring masks, limiting visitation, banning communal dining, isolating people with exposures and taking expanded sanitization measures, Lindemann said.
No visits
Meanwhile, Radisewitz family members have had to comfort each other and grieve in isolation from their loved one. Visitation restrictions meant they couldn't visit Lawrence at the assisted-living facility after he reported difficulty breathing and not being able to feel his legs before testing positive for COVID-19. They still couldn't see him when he was hospitalized, or even after he was put on hospice at Care Partners before his death.
"They had to be in quarantine because of the at-risk population that lives there and we couldn't see him for months," Diane said. "I am grateful that my husband and I did a through-the-window visit a couple weeks before he was diagnosed."
The family is thankful that Catherine continues to do OK since testing positive for the virus shortly before her husband's death.
Even Lawrence's funeral will be live-streamed because the family doesn't want to put anyone else at risk of contracting the virus, especially as cases surge in the Chippewa Valley and across the state.
"With no one around, they will bury his ashes," Dave said. "We made the conscious decision because of COVID that we don't want anyone getting together. Maybe in the future we can do something graveside for the family."
Beyond the political aspects of the health crisis that has resulted in more than 230,000 deaths in the U.S. and over 2,000 in Wisconsin, Diane said her father's death brings sadness.
"We knew he didn't have forever left and we understood any time we had with him was precious, but this virus that triggered his death took away my last chance to spend any time with him and made my life a much darker and emptier place," Diane said. "And I know we're not alone."