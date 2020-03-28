COVID-19 has negatively impacted nearly all aspects of local labor, but it has also likely led to an increase in volunteerism.
In recent weeks, Feed My People Food Bank has seen a significant uptick in volunteer hours and requests, according to Executive Director Emily Moore.
On average, Moore said 60 to 100 people are combining to work 160 volunteer hours per day, which is about double the normal volunteer labor amount. The organization is receiving about 60 volunteer requests every day, at least triple the usual number.
FMP volunteer coordinator Nick Bursaw has found it rewarding to see how many volunteers emailed him to request shifts. Volunteers should call ahead or email Bursaw at nick@fmpfoodbank.org to schedule their volunteer slot in advance and not show up unannounced in-person.
Feed My People is considered an essential service and is exempt from Gov. Tony Evers’ order banning gatherings of 10 or more people, but the coronavirus has impacted workplace procedures. Volunteers must wash their hands before starting their shifts and are required to wear gloves. Previously, up to 25 people worked in the same room or station on one task; FMP has now limited that number to no more than five. There is also a limit of one person per table; in the past people worked alongside one another.
Because of distancing precautions, Moore said up to six stations are being worked on simultaneously, while normally a larger group of volunteers concentrates on one or two activities. Moore said the building’s recent expansion provides more space for volunteers to work at several stations, noting that the organization would not have been able to respond to the crisis as it has without the additional space.
With distancing precautions and fewer people working in groups, the nonprofit aims to have a consistent supply of people working over the span of eight hours.
“We’re keeping the volunteers pretty much steady for about eight hours, whereas normally we would have more blocks of time,” Moore said.
Jane Wood worked at a table labeling cans of corn Wednesday afternoon. Wood is a retiree who has volunteered at FMP for about three years. She works about twice per week and appreciates the friendly attitude and ability to help the community.
Wood knows a few regular volunteers who have stayed home in the short-term as a precautionary measure but has seen many new faces, a positive sign.
“When you see how many people are stepping up and doing what needs to be done, I think that it’s really encouraging,” Wood said.
Most FMP employees are working their regular hours. Demand for Feed My People’s services has increased, so volunteers are perhaps more crucial now than ever. Moore said the nonprofit is planning ahead as much as possible because she doesn’t know what the next day will bring and how it could impact shipping or the number of workers allowed in the building at a given time.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and so we keep trying to get ahead on everything,” Moore said.
Moore called the volunteer response outstanding. She said the increase likely stems from a combination of some people not going to school or work and the desire to help during a time of need.
Bursaw attributed the increase to people wanting to assist during a crisis and some residents having more time on their hands.
“When something bad is happening, there’s always so many people who are willing and able to help,” Bursaw said.
Jennifer Beckerman agreed, saying it is fulfilling to contribute in times of deep uncertainty.
“It gives you a purpose,” Beckerman said.
Beckerman has volunteered at Feed My People for about 13 years and has recently worked at the building every day for a few hours in addition to helping at pop-up food pantries. She worked Wednesday afternoon with her two kids and one of her daughter’s friends.
Most of her shifts involve transferring food onto pallets to eventually be shipped. The magnitude of food that needs to go out every day is challenging, but Beckerman said it is rewarding to see the progress made.
“It feels good to do something productive instead of just waiting to see what happens,” Beckerman said.
In an extremely challenging situation, locals like Wood and Beckerman have stepped up to provide their services.