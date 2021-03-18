EAU CLAIRE — The federal government plans to open and staff a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, starting April 8, at UW-Eau Claire's Zorn Arena, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.
The site will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,200 people per day, Evers' administration said in a news release, although it won’t begin with that much supply.
The state will give the Eau Claire site at least 3,500 doses weekly, possibly ramping up to 7,000 first doses each week, based on the state’s vaccine supply from the federal government.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA Region 5, will coordinate staffers and support to run the Eau Claire site.
The state is organizing mass vaccine sites because it’s anticipating a “pretty significant jump” in vaccine doses around April 1, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state’s health department, on Thursday.
The Eau Claire site will be Wisconsin's second mass vaccination site to be staffed by FEMA. The agency has also taken over a mass vaccine site at Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center.
“Similarly to the 7,000 doses per week we are giving to the Milwaukee County site, we’ll be able to contribute 3,500 (weekly) to the Eau Claire site,” Van Dijk said. “It’s a smaller population, that's why we're starting smaller, but based on demand at that site and increasing vaccine supply, we’ll get more vaccine to them.”
As of Thursday, 42,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in Eau Claire County.
Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., is already a COVID-19 testing hub and offers COVID-19 vaccines to certain groups.
In April Zorn Arena will transition its vaccine operations to FEMA, according to Evers' administration.
The Eau Claire site will be a "critical resource" to end the pandemic and will serve northwest Wisconsin, said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator of FEMA Region 5.
The county doesn’t yet have a sign-up process for getting a vaccine at the FEMA site in Eau Claire, but hopes to have more information on the site next week, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“We will be using the state signup system for our registration process, but as soon as we have those details we’ll make them available,” Giese said.
The FEMA site will be open to people across the state.
“We are still waiting to hear about the vaccine supply that will be available,” Giese said. “It likely will ratchet up over time. We won't have what is predicted to be about 1,000 doses a day available, probably for several weeks, if not months.”
Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president and CEO, urged people to consider getting vaccinated if they’re included in Phase 1C, which will become eligible for the vaccine Monday. Phase 1C includes people with cancer, diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure and people who are overweight and obese, in addition to other conditions.
“If you do have one of those underlying conditions … I encourage you to become vaccinated. You are the people we care about the most when it comes to contracting COVID-19 because your illness could be more severe than, say, someone who doesn’t have one of those conditions,” Rai said Thursday at an Eau Claire County news conference. “Vaccine supply probably isn’t exactly where we need it to be today, but it's getting there, and this is a very large group of people we’re trying to vaccinate over this time period.”
About 70% of Wisconsin’s population will be eligible starting Monday, according to the medical conditions the state has designated for Phase 1C, Giese said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department, along with UW-EC's College of Nursing and Health Sciences faculty, staff and students, will help support the mass vaccination site at Zorn Arena.
UW-EC Chancellor James Schmidt said the university is proud to be able to help the community in fighting the virus: " ... this vaccination site will help western Wisconsin move forward."
For people interested in eventually getting vaccinated at the Zorn Arena, parking will be available on campus, according to Evers' administration.
County adds 46 new cases
There were 46 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Eau Claire County over the last week, Giese said Thursday at a news conference.
New cases have continued to plateau, and as of Wednesday the county was averaging seven new cases per day. But testing is still trending downward, which public health officials are concerned about, Giese said: “We are not in a place where COVID has no impact. We still have people being hospitalized, and we still have deaths related to COVID-19. It’s so critically important that we stay the course with these mitigation strategies.”
If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, get tested, Giese urged the public.