The federal government plans to open and staff a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, starting April 8, at UW-Eau Claire's Zorn Arena, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.
The site will be able to vaccinate 1,200 people per day, Evers' administration said in a news release.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA Region 5, will coordinate staff and support services to run the site.
The state will give the Eau Claire site at least 3,500 doses weekly, and up to 7,000 first doses each week based on supply.
The Eau Claire site will be Wisconsin's second mass vaccination site to be staffed by FEMA; the agency has also taken over a mass vaccine site at Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center.
Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., is currently a COVID-19 testing hub and offers COVID-19 vaccines to certain groups already. Zorn Arena will transition its vaccine operations to FEMA, according to Evers' administration.
“As Wisconsin continues to be a regional and national leader in using vaccine available, we’re grateful for FEMA’s support to help build our vaccination efforts on a larger scale to get more shots in arms quickly as we have vaccine available,” Evers said in a statement.
The Eau Claire site will be a "critical resource" to end the pandemic and will serve northwest Wisconsin, said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator of FEMA Region 5.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department, along with UW-EC's College of Nursing and Health Sciences faculty, staff and students, will help support the mass vaccination site at Zorn Arena.
UW-EC Chancellor Jim Schmidt said the university is proud to be able to help the community in fighting the virus: " ... this vaccination site will help western Wisconsin move forward."
Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, urged people who are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment as soon as they can.
For people interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the Zorn Arena starting April 8, parking will be available on campus, according to Evers' administration.