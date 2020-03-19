Because of the evolving COVID-19 situation, Festival Foods has changed the hours of stores including the Eau Claire locations to 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Since concerns over the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, stores had been open from 5 a.m. to midnight. Festival's Eau Claire's stores are at 2717 Birch St., 2615 N. Clairemont Ave. and 3007 Mall Drive.
According to a news release from the company, the change will allow employees to clean the store and replenish stock levels.
The company recommends that elderly guests or those with a compromised immune system visit the locations the first few hours of the day to benefit from these conditions.