Eau Claire County has its first case of COVID-19.
The City-County Health Department announced Thursday morning that an individual tested positive, likely as a result of traveling outside the state and being exposed to the coronavirus. The individual has self-quarantined at home since returning from travel.
Health Department officials said they are working with the individual to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the person and quarantining those individuals for the next 14 days.
More updates to follow.