Eau Claire County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The City-County Health Department announced Thursday morning that an individual tested positive, likely as a result of traveling outside the state and being exposed to the coronavirus. The individual has self-quarantined at home since returning from travel and is doing well.
Lieske Giese, director of the Health Department, said during a Thursday morning press conference that there is no additional risk to the general public and that residents do need to do anything new as a result of the positive case.
“We knew that this announcement would come at some point in time,” Giese said. “Because it is new information to us, there is much that we are still investigating.”
Citing privacy reasons, Giese declined to provide details about the individual other than saying the person resides in the county and tested positive.
Giese said the Health Department received the positive result Thursday morning but did not know when the individual was tested. Health Department officials are having follow-up conversations with the individual who tested positive and working to determine people who had close contact with the individual. Anyone who came into close contact will be self-quarantined for the next 14 days, meaning they will stay at home and monitor symptoms on their own.
Wisconsin had 106 confirmed cases as of Wednesday afternoon. Giese expects more confirmed cases in Eau Claire County and will provide updates during daily press conferences at 3:30 p.m.
“I understand it’s concerning,” Giese said. “We will stay true to our promise of informing the community as quickly as we know something. The community will get through this together.”
First case in Chippewa County
Chippewa County announced its first confirmed case Thursday afternoon. The affected individual likely came in contact with the coronavirus while traveling. The individual is doing well and following Health Department guidelines.
“We have been preparing for this day, with the help of our community partners. We continue to work closely with DHS and monitor the situation in Chippewa County,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Public Health director, in a statement. “We want to remind the public to be prepared, but do not panic.”