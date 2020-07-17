Trempealeau County has suffered its first death related to COVID-19.
The Trempealeau County Health Department reported Friday that it was notified of an individual who died from complications of COVID-19.
The department indicated the resident was hospitalized but said it wouldn't release any other information about the case.
“Our public health team sends our deepest sympathy and condolences to family, friends, and all those impacted by the loss of this individual. We continue to urge our residents to recognize the severity of this virus and follow all recommendations from the Health Department,” director Barb Barczak said in a statement.
Those recommendations include avoiding travel to high-risk areas, practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings in all public settings, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face and limiting the size of indoor gatherings to 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.