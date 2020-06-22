The first person in Eau Claire County has died from complications related to COVID-19.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department confirmed the death Monday morning in a news release.
“The Eau Claire City-County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Lieske Giese, Health Department director. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members to this virus.”
The Health Department will not be disclosing any additional information out of respect for the privacy of the individual and family. It did not comment on the county resident's age or gender Monday morning.
Eau Claire County has 161 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday at 8 a.m. A media briefing will be held at 3:30 p.m. today and is available to view live on the Health Department Facebook page.
“The occurrence of the first death in our community is a sober and difficult reminder of the seriousness of this illness,” the news release read. “We continue to have a growing number of positive cases in the community and community spread of this disease.”
Everyone can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with a few simple, but effective actions: stay home if you have a cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, or other symptoms of illness; practice good personal hygiene; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, eating, or drinking; cough and sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, then wash your hands; use hand sanitizer if you do not have soap and water readily available; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; while in public, keep six feet between you and people who don’t live in your home; avoid gathering with people not in your household; wear a cloth face covering when physical distance is hard to maintain; call your heath care provider if you have any questions about your health.