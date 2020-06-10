Five people booked into the Eau Claire County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials said Wednesday.
Health officials say the virus isn’t spreading within the jail’s general population. All five people with the virus tested positive during a 14-day quarantine after they first entered the jail, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
That quarantine period is mandatory for everyone who newly enters the jail population.
Amber DeWindt of Eau Claire raised concerns Wednesday about solitary quarantine’s impact on inmates’ mental health, especially that of her partner Jacob McGhee.
McGhee was transferred to the Eau Claire County Jail on June 4 and is undergoing the 14-day quarantine, DeWindt said. He was in custody at the jail as of Wednesday, according to jail records.
“My husband is housed in booking and to be honest we’re terrified,” DeWindt told the Leader-Telegram in a message Wednesday.
The jail has tested 13 people in total who have shown symptoms of the virus, Giese said. (Not all may be residents of Eau Claire County because the jail can house people from other counties.)
“Just to be clear, these were not jail-acquired cases,” Giese said Wednesday. “We consider all these jail cases to be community-acquired COVID-19 that just happened to be tested for in the jail.”
As of today, there doesn’t appear to be spread of the virus within the jail itself, Giese added.
Concerns about the quarantine
DeWindt said she’s also worried about McGhee’s mental health as he’s quarantined alone.
DeWindt compared the quarantine period to “being stuck in basically solitary confinement with no mail, nothing to distract oneself.”
She’s able to call McGhee at the jail during his quarantine, but claimed he’s been denied personal hygiene products.
“He's not good,” DeWindt said. “... I think just being alone in a small room 24/7 for any amount of time will break anyone down.”
Jail officials say the 14-day quarantine is vital to catch people who enter the jail carrying COVID-19, before they unknowingly spread the virus to the jail’s general population.
Every person who is booked into the jail — and remains there — goes into a 14-day quarantine, said Lt. Dave Riewestahl of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office’s security services division, who said the jail is following CDC guidelines during the pandemic.
During that two-week-long period, people in custody are housed in a single solid-walled cell with a solid door, to prevent possible transmission of COVID-19 via droplets in an open-air cell, Riewestahl said.
In the quarantine period, inmates are kept in those cells roughly 24 hours a day unless they’re let out for showers, court appearances or to meet with their attorneys, Riewestahl said.
If someone in custody is having symptoms of the virus — common signs include a fever, cough and shortness of breath — jail medical staff can conduct COVID-19 tests.
If someone at the jail tests positive, the Health Department handles followup and contact tracing, Giese said.
People in custody who are in quarantine don’t use the same showers as the jail’s general population, Riewestahl said.
The jail has always offered people in custody cleaning supplies — cleaning rags, disinfectant spray and soap. But during the pandemic, the jail has extended the timeframe during which inmates can access cleaning supplies: anytime when their doors are open and they are allowed in common areas of the jail, Riewestahl said.
The jail has been giving those in custody additional hand soap to accommodate more handwashing for some time, he added.
Fewer in custody
In early April, the Eau Claire County Jail didn’t have any cases of COVID-19, said Dan Bresina, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office captain of security services, at an early April press conference.
The sheriff’s office has continued to reduce the number of people inside the jail.
It reduced the number of inmates from 281 to 143 between March 1 and April 8, Bresina said in April. About 30 inmates with Huber work release privileges who were in good standing were also released to stay at home instead of the jail.
As of Sunday, 138 were in custody at the jail, Riewestahl said.
Since the jail isn’t allowing family members or friends to visit onsite over COVID-19 concerns, it’s allowing people in custody one 20-minute videoconference per week for free, Riewestahl said. Inmates are still charged to make phone calls.
Riewestahl said the jail has “a good plan and a good strategy” for protecting against spread of COVID-19.
“(The virus) is always a worry for us, but I believe the CDC has some great guidelines for us that we’re following, and we’re collaborating with the health department and their guidance here locally,” he said.