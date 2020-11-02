Five more Eau Claire County residents died of the novel coronavirus since Thursday, bringing the county's total deaths from COVID-19 to 21 people.
It marks a grim two months for the county, when cases spiked in early September and higher in late October.
Seven county residents died of COVID-19 between mid-June and Oct. 1. Another 14 county residents died of the virus in the following 30 days, according to county data.
Nearly all of the county's first 16 cases were people older than 50. All had underlying health conditions, Eau Claire City-County Health Department officials have said.
Hospitalizations also ticked up over the weekend. Twenty-three county residents have been hospitalized with the coronavirus in the last seven days, according to county data. That figure does not include people from other counties who may be hospitalized in Eau Claire.
On Monday another 135 county residents tested positive for the virus, the second-highest single-day case increase the county has seen. (The county reported 178 new cases on Oct. 26.) Just over 3,000 of the roughly 4,100 people living in the county who have tested positive have recovered, leaving 1,040 people as of Monday who are considered to have active cases of the virus.
State and local health officials have warned that contact tracers are overwhelmed and people need to call or text people they've been in close contact with and who need to quarantine for 14 days. They've also cautioned that travel at the holidays is risky, considering the extremely high case increases and evidence of community spread in Wisconsin as of October.
"If you’re traveling and connecting with a very small group of family members, you’re taking a risk, but you need to be thoughtful and keep 6 feet of distance," said Lieske Giese, Health Department director, at a Thursday news briefing. "Please wear a cloth face covering. We’ve seen family situations where the spread of COVID-19 happens with really difficult results for those families."