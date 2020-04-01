HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire received a donation Tuesday of 3,000 plastic face shields from Ford Motor Co.
The transparent face shields, which are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, fully block the face and eyes from accidental contact with liquids and, when paired with N95 respirators, can help limit potential exposure to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Ford said in a news release.
The automaker announced last week it would produce 100,000 of the plastic face shields per week and distribute them to hospitals around the country.