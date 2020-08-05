A fourth Eau Claire County resident has died of COVID-19, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said Wednesday.
The person was under 65, said Lieske Giese, Health Department director, at a Wednesday news briefing. Giese did not comment on the person's gender or if the person had any underlying health conditions, adding that the health department is "continuing to get more information" about the case.
It is the first death of a county resident in August; the previous three deaths were in June and July.
Two of those residents were older than 65 with underlying health conditions; the third resident was a woman under 50 with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized.