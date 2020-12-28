CORNELL — A free COVID-19 testing event will be held Wednesday at Chippewa Valley Electric, 317 S. Eighth St., Cornell.
The Wisconsin National Guard will be hosting the free testing event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is open to any Wisconsin residents who are 5 years or older; you do not need to live in Chippewa County to be tested. Individuals attending do not need a referral from a doctor or the Health Department.
Pre-registration is available, but not required. Pre-registration eliminates the need to fill out paperwork on-site, but does not create an appointment time. In order to pre-register for the testing event, individuals need to visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov and complete the questionnaire. An email with a QR code will be sent to the individual, so you must provide a valid email address.
Any individuals who are experiencing symptoms, even mild symptoms, should not have contact with others until they receive their test results. The National Guard or the Chippewa County Public Health Department will provide test results and further instructions via phone in a timely manner.
For more information, contact the Health Department at covid@co.chippewa.wi.us or 715-726-7900.