In Arcadia and Boyceville next week, the Wisconsin National Guard will offer free drive-thru and walk-up testing for COVID-19.
Testing will be offered at Arcadia High School, 756 Raider Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29. People are asked to wear a mask at the testing site, according to the Trempealeau County Health Department.
In Boyceville, testing will be offered at Tiffany Creek Elementary School, 161 East St., Boyceville, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday or until testing kits run out, according to the Dunn County Health Department.
Testing at both sites will be free.
Any Wisconsin resident older than 5 who has any symptom of the coronavirus -- or has recently been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus -- can come to be tested, according to the two county health departments.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or new loss of taste or smell.
After testing, people should return home to isolate themselves until they get test results, according to the Dunn County Health Department. If someone’s test result is negative, they will be notified using an online portal; if the test comes back positive, that person will be notified via phone within three to four days.
People getting tested can register online before the event at register.covidconnect.wi.gov and get a QR code delivered to their phone. Registrations are encouraged, according to the Dunn County Health Department, but not required: If not, a National Guard staffer will help people register at the testing site.
Mass testing “offers a better understanding of the presence of the virus in our communities,” but it’s only a moment-in-time snapshot of COVID-19 in the Chippewa Valley, said KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department director, in a news release.
The Trempealeau County Emergency Management, Arcadia school district, Dunn County and the Boyceville school district are also assisting with the testing event.