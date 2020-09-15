CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Valley residents are encouraged to attend a free, drive-thru COVID-19 test today at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
The National Guard will be running the event, which will be held 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said 500 tests will be available, but she added that the guard has the capacity to perform 750 tests.
Weideman said the same guidelines will be in place as the first event held at the fairgrounds on July 20: anyone ages 5 or older can get tested if they are a Wisconsin resident, and people do not need to be showing any symptoms. There also will be an online sign-up form to help speed up the flow of traffic. To register in advance, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
A total of 434 tests were conducted at the last free testing event, resulting in seven positive COVID-19 cases identified.