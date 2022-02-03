EAU CLAIRE — As people who ordered free rapid COVID-19 from the federal government begin to receive them in the mail, a Mayo Clinic doctor says people should use the tests as directed.
Every home in the U.S. can order four free rapid tests by visiting covidtests.gov or calling 1-800-232-0233. The site launched Jan. 19.
They are rapid tests, not PCR tests. They will give results in about 15 minutes and only require users to swab their nose.
A Mayo Clinic doctor last week urged people not to use the tests in off-label ways – for example, swabbing their throat instead of their nose.
People should follow test directions, said Dr. Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at Mayo Clinic: “We don’t have the data to support that a throat swab is better than a nasal swab. We need to continue to perform those tests exactly as the manufacturer’s instructions call for.”
The throat’s acidity level is different from that of the nasal tract — and in some cases, acidic beverages like sodas can cause false positive rapid test results, Binnicker said.
People should consider using a rapid test before they gather indoors with people who they don’t live with — especially if they’re visiting with people who are older, immunocompromised or at higher risk for severe COVID-19 complications, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Rapid tests aren’t as accurate as PCR tests, which take longer to return results but are considered the gold standard for accuracy.
If a rapid test comes back negative, it means that the test didn’t detect the virus. But the result may not be reliable, especially if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC said. The agency said people can increase their confidence of not having COVID-19 by rapid testing again within a few days.
Tests will typically ship in seven to 12 days. The tests will be delivered to mailboxes by the U.S. Postal Service.
Pharmacies and retail stores may have rapid tests for sale, though the country has faced a shortage of rapid tests as omicron cases surged this winter.
People age 5 and older can also receive rapid tests at UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center Lounge, 15 Garfield Ave. The site’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After Sunday, the site’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Appointments are required, and testing will take about 30 minutes, the university said on its website.
To schedule an appointment, visit uwec.vivi.healthcare and click on the “Community or UW Subcontractor” option, or call 608-855-9191. Visit www.uwec.edu/coronavirus-updates/community-antigen-testing/ for information on parking.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.