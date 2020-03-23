Chippewa Valley United Way organizations and community foundations are working to rapidly deploy financial resources to area nonprofits that serve community members disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and its economic consequences.
The Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced the creation of the Quick Response Community Fund at the foundation on Monday in a news release.
"This fund is designed to give added support to those organizations experiencing additional stresses on their services due to increased demand, changes in service delivery, reduced volunteer assistance and increased staffing needs," said Jan Porath, executive director of United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley. "These are the organizations on the front lines of caring for vulnerable populations and providing a safety net for individuals impacted by the loss of jobs and benefits or the closure of institutions.”
The collaboration in support of local nonprofits is funded by the generosity of community residents, said Sue Bornick, executive director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
“We also encourage donors to connect with nonprofits that are important to them and find out what help they might need to weather the crisis," Bornick said. "Now is the time to come together and look out for the most vulnerable among us.”
Funds will be granted on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the coronavirus pandemic, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs.
About $85,000 has been raised so far. The foundation will cover administrative fees, so 100% of donations will support local nonprofits. Donations can be made at eccfwi.org.
Similarly, United Way of Dunn County and the Community Foundation of Dunn County are partnering to help nonprofits in Dunn and Pepin counties respond to the immediate basic needs of residents.
The United Way announced over the weekend it has activated its Disaster Relief Fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County to respond directly and immediately to nonprofits on the front lines of this emergency.
Potential donors can visit cfdunncounty.org to learn about different ways to give.
Jennifer Thatcher, executive director of the United Way of Dunn County, and Georgina Tegart, executive director of the Community Foundation of Dunn County, indicated in a news release that they want community members and nonprofit partners to know that crisis philanthropy recognizes the need to provide immediate resources for triage as well as the importance of recovery resources to ensure community resilience.
Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan also have established the Marshfield Clinic Health System/Security Health Plan COVID-19 Community Support Fund to provide financial resources quickly to community organizations that are addressing local needs and issues associated with the new coronavirus. More information about that fund is available at communityhealth.marshfieldclinic.org/Community-Investments.