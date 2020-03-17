The Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire added livestreaming capabilities in its building two years ago so out-of-town family members who couldn’t attend a service could still view it.
With COVID-19 limiting public gatherings to 10 people in a location, funeral home co-owner Mike Hulke said the business is making its livestreaming service available for free.
“We were seeing a potential for this type of service,” Hulke said. “We’re trying to use social media, where appropriate.”
Funeral homes across the Chippewa Valley are saying they are facing the balancing act of trying to assist families while also meeting requirements to limit crowd sizes.
“We’re taking it on a case-by-case situation,” Hulke said. “We are encouraging spacing. We are planning to hold private family events at this time.”
In a typical year, Hulke Family Funeral Home will assist in 130 to 170 funerals, roughly three a week. This week, they have four planned services, and they changed some to private family gatherings, limited to 10 people. Hulke said people understand the need for changes.
“I think the public is following suit and being cautious,” Hulke said.
At this time, Hulke said he hasn’t had any requests for delaying a service for a few weeks.
Dan Duffenbach, manager at Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral & Cremation Services in Eau Claire, said the business had prepared arrangements for services this week and have gone back to change them. They are trying to limit crowds to 10, but that is a challenge.
“It makes it difficult to say goodbye, when half the family can’t come,” Duffenbach said. “We have to be very concerned about the health of the families, but also for the employees. Hopefully, the families can adjust to that, and have a celebration of life service later on.”
Duffenbach added that funeral visitors tend to be older, which is another reason to limit access.
“They tend to be people in the age bracket that are vulnerable to this illness,” he said.
Duffenbach said they don’t have streaming services in the building, but wouldn’t rule out purchasing that equipment.
“If it’s a lengthy period of time, we might have to consider that,” he said.
Funeral workers are advising people who attend services not to hug each other, which is such a natural way to seek comfort, Duffenbach added.
“It’s a difficult time for everybody,” he said.
Mike Horan, owner of Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls, said they are doing their best to limit crowds to about 10 people.
“We’re leaving it up to the churches and the families,” Horan said. “We’re sanitizing before and after, wiping everything down.”
In recent services, funeral home employees have been writing down names in guest books, so visitors aren’t touching the same pens. Other precautionary measures are in place.
“We’re not allowing families to touch their deceased, and we’re taking more precautions when preparing the bodies,” Horan said.
Horan said modern technology allows people to send condolences notes online, and they also could livestream a service between using a cellphone and placing the feed on their Facebook page.
“It’s not our rules,” Horan said. “We’re being mandated by the government. We’re here to serve the families, and we’ll do the best we can, under these circumstances.”