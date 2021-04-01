EAU CLAIRE — If a spring surge of COVID-19 doesn’t materialize and community members keep getting vaccinated, Eau Claire County could see larger gatherings again this summer.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is expecting to loosen or lift its expectations for the size of gatherings by July, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Thursday press conference.
“We expect by the beginning of July to be at a space where we will no longer have capacity limits, and where we hope to have minimal mitigations strategies aligned with the federal and state expectations in this community,” Giese said.
The Health Department on Thursday also updated its “Community Expectations” framework, loosening expectations for big gatherings.
The department last updated that framework in January.
Notably, the Health Department will no longer expect limits on gatherings of a specific size. Instead, it’s focusing on the place or venue where the event is held.
Gatherings at public spaces and venues are expected to stay at or below 50% capacity, according to the Health Department.
The Health Department is also designating some gatherings as “elevated risk.”
For “elevated risk” gatherings, organizers are expected to consult with the Health Department at least 30 days beforehand to find strategies to reduce virus risk, Giese said.
“The new expectations document does not (say) that events at a certain size can’t happen,” Giese said, but if an event is at or above a venue’s 50% capacity, the Health Department expects people to contact them and walk through risk strategies.
Those “elevated risk” gatherings include:
- Indoor gatherings of 250 or more people involving “non-seated activities,” like a festival, market or wedding reception.
- Indoor gatherings of 500 or more people involving “seated activities,” like a performance or a presentation.
- Outdoor-only gatherings of 500 or more people with non-seated activities.
- Outdoor-only gatherings of 1,000 or more people with attendees seated.
For example, if a wedding was held at an indoor venue with a 2,000-person capacity, that venue would be expected to operate at 50% capacity, or 1,000 people maximum. But even if that same indoor wedding had only 500 attendees — if there will be a dinner, dance or “non-seated activities” — organizers would still need to consult with the Health Department at least 30 days beforehand, according to the Health Department’s expectations.
People are still expected to wear face masks and stay socially distanced at gatherings.
“We expect to move from that 50% capacity rapidly to full capacity in July,” Giese said. “That’s our goal.”
The Health Department’s previous framework said gatherings shouldn’t exceed 100 people indoors or 250 people outdoors.
The new expectations went into effect Thursday.
The Health Department plans to review its COVID-19 data each month to see if capacity limits can be safely increased, it said.
The new expectations can be found at tinyurl.com/tjvdjcb5 or at the Health Department’s website, covid19eauclaire.org.
“Our staff is providing … one-on-one feedback for specific plans related to large gatherings,” Giese said. “We will talk you through your equations related to those gatherings.”
If it receives complaints about gatherings, the Health Department said it will follow up, “particularly those (complaints) that include verifiable information.”
First, health officials would attempt to educate people who aren’t following the expectations, but it could also formally document and send a letter to the entity involved.
If people have “documentable community concerns,” they can call the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 715-831-7425, the department said.
The Health Department said it also expects people to socially distance, wear a well-fitting mask, stay home with COVID-19 symptoms and get tested, minimize travel and gatherings and make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
“There’s a lot of hope, a lot of need to work together so we don’t go backwards,” Giese said.
While new cases in the county are far fewer than in October and November, Giese warned that this week case numbers have risen slightly, 60 positives in the last seven days, and that the county’s test-positivity rate has risen almost two percentage points since last week. (It is at 5% as of this week, she said, meaning 5% of all tests done in the county are coming back positive for COVID-19.)
Another five county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week.
“We are watching both the testing and positivity rate measures,” she said. “Those are important indicators to our community whether there may be spread happening that we’re not picking up on through testing.”
The Health Department is also concerned about the spread of variants of the virus, Giese said. At least three county residents have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 strain, which originated in the U.K. and is more contagious than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Department gets $100K state grant for vaccine outreach
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will get $100,000 from the state of Wisconsin to help reduce barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine and reach out to underserved communities with vaccine information.
The state’s Department of Health Services announced Thursday it is awarding $6.2 million in grants to 100 Wisconsin organizations to promote equity involving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The organizations include local and tribal health departments, school districts and health systems.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will allocate funds from the grant to community organizations to help people get and travel to vaccine appointments, address “vaccine hesitancy” and plan and promote one-time large clinics specific to “underserved populations,” the state said Thursday.
“This pandemic has highlighted existing health inequities in Wisconsin and across the nation. Black, Indigenous, and people of color experience higher rates of infection, hospitalizations, and death from COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “ … As part of our work to reach an 80% vaccination rate across our state, we have to ensure those Wisconsinites that have been hit hardest by the pandemic have the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.”
Other local organizations that received DHS grants to help with vaccine outreach are the Chippewa County Department of Public Health ($50,000); the Barron County Department of Health & Human Services ($49,300 for Spanish and Somali vaccine outreach); Great Rivers United Way ($100,000); the Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium ($100,000); and many statewide organizations.