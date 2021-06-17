The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will close, at 4:30 p.m. today, the COVID-19 call center it has operated in partnership with UW-Eau Claire since March 2020.
The call center can be reached at 715-831-7425.
The center was opened to respond to community questions about the virus. Staffers responded to more than 10,000 calls between March 25, 2020 and June 17, 2021, the Health Department said in a press release.
People who have questions about COVID-19 should call the Health Department at 715-839-4718 or visit covid19eauclaire.org, the department said.
The state of Wisconsin also has a call center that can help people find vaccination locations, answer medical questions related to the vaccine and help register people for a COVID-19 clinic. State residents can reach that call center at 1-844-684-1064 (toll-free).