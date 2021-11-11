The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will hold several pediatric vaccine clinics in partnership with the Eau Claire school district, the department announced in a news release.
Sherman Elementary, 3110 W. Vine St., will host a clinic offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Nov. 18 for 5- to 11-year-olds from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Flu vaccines will also be offered there for kids six months and older, the Health Department said, noting that kids can safely receive a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines at the same time. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by visiting ecvaccine.as.me.
. Parents or guardians must be present at the appointments.
A regional vaccination site at Jacob's Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie, is also offering pediatric Pfizer vaccines. Nearly 100 children between ages 5 and 11 are scheduled to get vaccinated there today, the first day that site offers pediatric vaccines. (The Jacob's Well site also offers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses and boosters to eligible people during its hours, Monday 1 to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Appointments are encouraged and can be made at www.vaccinate.wi.gov.
“Vaccination can help keep children safe and learning in school, which is why we’re partnering with school districts and vaccine providers in our community to make vaccinations available and accessible,” said Lieske Giese, director of the health department.
The CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and medical and public health experts recommend kids 5 and up get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect them from contracting and spreading the virus.
Kids who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will not have to be quarantined from school after an exposure to someone with COVID-19 unless they have symptoms, the Health Department said.
