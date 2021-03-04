EAU CLAIRE — Almost 1 in 5 residents of Eau Claire County has gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said Thursday, setting up the county health department’s push to vaccine at least 80% of the county by this summer.
The hopeful arrival of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which involves just one dose instead of two, will likely significantly speed up the county’s vaccination campaign, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“Having a single-dose vaccine option will certainly make an enormous difference,” Giese said Thursday at a media briefing. “... It means we won’t have to double up (on vaccine clinics) four weeks out.”
As of Thursday 20,703 people, or about 19.8% of Eau Claire County’s population, have received at least their first dose, according to state data. About 11.5% of the county has received both doses.
A majority of the county’s seniors have already gotten at least one dose — about 67% of people in the county older than 65.
As President Joe Biden assured this week that the U.S. will have enough vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May, Wisconsin anticipates being able to offer vaccines to every adult by midsummer, said state Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk on a Thursday call with reporters.
Van Dijk also noted that she expects “the majority of our teachers and K-12 staff” to be able to get vaccinated in March.
The state is set to announce next week the next categories of Wisconsin residents who will be eligible to get the vaccine.
Soon after, Giese hopes, the newest approved COVID-19 vaccine will come to Eau Claire.
Wisconsin’s first shipment of the J&J vaccine is expected to be around 48,000 doses, though Van Dijk told reporters this week the state expects its next shipments of the newest vaccine to be much smaller.
Giese said it’s still unclear if Eau Claire County vaccinators will get any of that first shipment of the J&J vaccine.
“At this point we have no guarantee any J&J will land here, but we’ll see that in the next couple of weeks,” she said Thursday.
The Food and Drug Administration last week confirmed that one dose of the J&J shot is about 85% protective against the most serious cases of COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. In comparison, studies of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed the shots were about 95% protective against symptomatic cases of COVID-19, the AP reported.
If you’re offered a vaccine, no matter which of the three it is, Giese urged people to take the opportunity.
“All three are excellent vaccines,” Giese said. “Any of the three I would make sure I got if I had access to any of them, and I would say that to any of my family members.”
There’s a slight advantage to the J&J vaccine because it’s a one-dose series, Giese noted. It means hospitals and pharmacies don’t have to get people to return in three or four weeks for their second dose.
The J&J vaccine would also effectively let the Health Department hold twice as many vaccine clinics, if it continues to receive enough first doses from the state.
Cases still low in county
Eau Claire County continues to add new COVID-19 cases almost every day, but the numbers are drastically lower than they were even three months ago.
This week the county is averaging 12 new cases per day, which is slightly above the Health Department’s goal of 10 new cases per day.
During the county’s peak in November, it was seeing an average of 150 to 200 new cases per day, according to past county data.
Five county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week.
The 105th county resident’s death from COVID-19 was recorded Wednesday; it was the county’s first identified coronavirus-related death in almost a month.
Eau Claire County’s COVID-19 hotline, which offers information about the vaccine and COVID-19 testing, can be reached at 715-831-7425.
The state has also begun accepting phone calls seeking vaccine help.
Wisconsin residents can now call the state’s toll-free COVID-19 vaccine assistance hotline at 844-684-1064 with vaccine-related questions and for help finding vaccine locations, the DHS announced Thursday.