EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City-County Health Department on Thursday lifted its expectations for public gatherings in the county, clearing a path for full-capacity events this summer.
The Health Department on Thursday also strongly echoed new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: While vaccinated people can take their masks off in most places, unvaccinated people should keep them on until they can get the shot.
“It’s a strong message to (vaccinated) people: You’re good,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Thursday press conference. “The CDC was also really clear that unvaccinated people are still in too risky of a spot to not wear a mask.”
Until this week, the Health Department’s expectations for public gatherings were: Public gatherings should stay at or below 60% capacity, and event organizers were asked to consult with the Health Department at least a month before their event.
Those expectations were never a mandate, Giese said. But the Health Department will still offer consultation for people who want to hold large events in the county; its COVID-19 hot line is (715) 831-7425.
Mirroring the CDC’s new guidance on masks, the Health Department on Thursday replaced its expectations with a set of recommendations:
- Unvaccinated people should still wear masks and physically distance in public spaces.
- Everyone, even vaccinated people, should still wear masks in health care settings, schools, correctional facilities, public transportation, shelters and businesses and workplaces that still require masks.
Mask policies around Wisconsin are loosening; the Eau Claire City Council and County Board also voted on Tuesday to repeal their community mask mandates.
There’s one big exception, Giese said: The majority of Eau Claire County residents are still unvaccinated, and under CDC and local guidance, those people should still wear masks when they’re in close proximity to people they don’t live with.
About 48% of county residents — just over 50,000 people — have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Almost 44% are fully vaccinated, but the majority, about 56%, are not.
The county is no longer on track to reach 80% of the population vaccinated by July, if vaccinations continue at the current rate, Giese said. About one in 7 county residents is under 12 and isn’t eligible for a shot yet.
“The reason we need to stay cautious ... is that we really need to get this disease under control so it doesn’t mutate,” Giese said Thursday. “ … We need unvaccinated people, because of that, to not only care about themselves but care about the community around them.”
Unvaccinated people might not worry about getting seriously ill from COVID-19, but if they’re ill they could easily transmit the virus to someone else who’s more vulnerable, Giese added.
But in most places and situations, vaccinated people can hang up their masks without worry, she said, calling the vaccines “a success story … that all of us need to celebrate.”
If vaccinated people come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, they no longer need to quarantine unless they have symptoms, Giese added: “This is really, really good news … the data is showing us that, in this six-month point of giving vaccinations more widely, that the vaccine works.”
People can find COVID-19 vaccination events and make appointments at covid19eauclaire.com.