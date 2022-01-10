The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will hold several COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics in January and February.
To register to get vaccinated at any of the following clinics, visit ecvaccine.as.me or call 715-839-4718. Walk-ins are also accepted:
Saturday, Jan. 15: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flynn Elementary, 1430 Lee St., Eau Claire. Pfizer COVID-19 and flu vaccines available for ages five and older.
Wednesday, Jan. 19: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at North High School, 1801 Piedmont Rd., Eau Claire. Pfizer COVID-19 and flu vaccines available for ages five and older.
Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flynn Elementary, 1430 Lee St., Eau Claire. Pfizer COVID-19 and flu vaccines available for ages five and older.
At the following clinics, walk-ins are accepted. Register for an appointment at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064:
Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through January: Mondays 1 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jacob's Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie. Pfizer, Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for ages five and older.
Tuesdays: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Health Department, 720 2nd Ave., Eau Claire. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for ages 12 and older.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.