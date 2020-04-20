A shortage of testing supplies is the largest obstacle to ramping up coronavirus testing in the Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire County’s health director said Monday.
State health officials and Wisconsin’s governor say coronavirus testing must accelerate before businesses and schools reopen. Standing in the way? Health care workers to swab patients, COVID-19 tests themselves, and a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
But another problem — and the biggest pressure point in the Chippewa Valley — is a lack of reagents, the chemical ingredients needed to test COVID-19 swabs, Giese said Monday at a news conference.
“It’s not as much around having the capacity to do the work, but we only very recently opened up the criteria for testing,” Giese said.
Laboratories’ capacity to actually run the coronavirus tests is likely a “short-term barrier,” she added.
“Tomorrow there won’t be double the testing. Getting not only the people to do the testing but supplies here locally, and the protocol changed, will take some time,” she said.
In preliminary state maps, the Chippewa Valley “looks pretty good” in terms of testing capacity compared to other areas of the state, due to a higher number of health care providers per 100,000 people, Giese said.
Before reopening communities, the state is aiming for about 12,000 tests per day, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office said Monday in a news release.
With the state partnering with private companies and health care systems, Evers says he hopes to ramp up testing quickly.
Eleven National Guard teams will collect COVID-19 test specimens in “hot spots and underserved areas of the state” at the request of the state Department of Health Services, Evers’ office announced Monday.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is aiming to process 10,000 tests per week from around the state.
Statewide, 36 labs are running coronavirus tests, with a total capacity of 7,238 tests per day, Giese said.
No new cases locally
Eau Claire County has 22 identified cases of COVID-19. It has gained just one new case in about two weeks.
“I’m really thankful for that. It’s made a difference to have people stay home, keep their circles small, and I’m thankful we’re able to report that again today,” Giese said, but noting that she expects the county to see deaths from the coronavirus in coming months.
In Eau Claire County, 1,471 residents have been tested as of Monday.
The Eau Claire health department has not released ages, genders or any other information about its COVID-19 patients, citing medical privacy rules.
The department, along with the state, also is not reporting the number of patients who have recovered from the disease, Giese said April 10. People who test positive are ordered to isolate until their symptoms are resolved, plus some additional time.
“The definition of recovery is challenging. That’s why the state has made the decision to no longer have (that) as one of the defined counts we get,” Giese said.
Chippewa County has 20 identified cases of the coronavirus, and 17 pending cases, said Angela Weideman, the county’s public health director. A previous state report of 21 positive cases on Friday was due to a human error in reporting, Weideman said.
Dunn County has nine residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, said KT Gallagher, director of the Dunn County Health Department. Two of those patients are still hospitalized.
The Clark County Public Health Department announced Sunday that an elderly resident died from coronavirus. No other information on that person was released.
Nearly 4,500 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since Sunday, 153 additional people have had positive test results, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Statewide, 1,211 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 230 have died — an addition of 10 new deaths since Sunday, according to the DHS.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire health department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.