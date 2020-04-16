The monthlong extension of Wisconsin's safer-at-home order announced Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers may have shocked many Wisconsinites hopeful for a prompt return to normal, but it came as no surprise to Eau Claire County's top public health official.
"We truly understand that this is a big step. We anticipated that the order would likely be extended for some amount of time because of the disease patterns and because of the science and the best practice that we know exists," Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said Thursday in a news briefing.
The state's public health community asked for the order, which had been scheduled to expire on April 24, to be extended to some extent to avoid an enormous second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Giese said.
The reason, she said, is simple: "We remain in a really serious situation in needing to have the spread of this disease minimized as much as possible. In order to get people back actively engaging in society and actively working, we need to make sure they can do that and not get sick, and this is one of the strategies to do that."
State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, was one of those folks disappointed by the governor's announcement extending the safer-at-home order until May 26.
"It was unexpected," Summerfield said. "I was really hoping we would start the process of working with businesses and industries on a pathway forward to start reopening the economy of Wisconsin."
Evers' new executive order will allow for a few more businesses and activities to open back up on a limited basis. That list includes golf courses, public libraries for curbside pickup and minimum basic operations for nonessential businesses.
While Summerfield understands the seriousness of the health challenge posed by COVID-19, he said he would support ways to allow more businesses to reopen even if that meant limitations on customer capacity or workforce.
Republican Cherie Link, a 10th Senate District candidate from Somerset, went further, issuing a statement calling for the governor to reconsider the extension or the Legislature to take action "to bring some reality to Wisconsin's response."
"Gov. Evers has turned a blind eye to the economic devastation this shutdown is causing in Wisconsin," Link said. "The jobs that families rely upon for rent, mortgage and food are disappearing, and another month of no income is a crushing blow. ... We can fight this virus without killing our economy."
Local Democratic legislators, by contrast, expressed support for the extension.
"I’m glad to see what the governor did today with both extending the safer-at-home order and relaxing some parts so we can work toward getting our state back to normal," said Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire. "I think it’s important that we listen to public health experts and take their advice about keeping people safe and alive."
Likewise, Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, said he was disappointed to hear the resistance from Republican lawmakers to a measure that he says in necessary to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.
“I’m deeply troubled by the fact Republicans are more interested in ignoring health professionals and returning to life as 'normal,' rather than taking smart approaches to re-open our economy," Smith said in a statement. "Returning to life as normal without taking strategic precautions threatens the lives of Wisconsin residents and further delays our state’s recovery."
Giese said even the limited expansion of activities allowed under the new order likely will result in more cases of COVID-19 in the state, although it shouldn't generate the large surge that would have been expected if the safer-at-home order had been allowed to expire completely April 24.
She emphasized that residents will still be asked to follow social distancing principles under the new order.
"The basic premise of the order remains," Giese said. "Keep your circle small, stay with your household and only do those things that are absolutely essential, including travel."
The number of cases of COVID-19 identified in Eau Claire County remained at 22 on Thursday, Giese said.
In the county, 1,393 people have been tested, with 1,304 tests coming back negative and the other 89 pending.