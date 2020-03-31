Cases of COVID-19 in the Chippewa Valley area aren’t limited to one age demographic but range from the young to the elderly, health department directors said Tuesday.
Chippewa County has nine confirmed COVID-19 cases and two probable cases. Three of the cases are people under 40, and six are over 40, said Angie Weideman, the county’s public health director.
Eau Claire County is not reporting the age or gender of residents who have COVID-19, but its cases are “very similar” to cases in the rest of the state -- and “state numbers are showing a pretty equal distribution … around the age groups,” said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director.
“It is helpful for people to understand we do have cases of all age groups in Eau Claire County ... and the point of reporting ages in some locations is to share that it’s not just (elderly) people getting this disease … we’re seeing disease across the age spectrum,” Giese added.
None of Eau Claire County’s COVID-19 patients are officially recovered, according to the state’s guidelines, which Giese called “strict.”
Eau Claire County doesn’t have specific information on which of their COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, as that information changes quickly, she said.
None of the three counties are likely seeing community spread, health department directors said.
Eau Claire County added another positive case since Monday, bringing its total to 12. The county is waiting on approximately 133 tests to return.
“(For) all of our cases, we have an understanding from travel or close contact with other cases,” Giese said.
Seven of Chippewa County’s nine positive cases either traveled or were in contact with someone else who tested positive, said Weideman, but she’s not ready to declare community spread is happening in Chippewa County.
“We’re continuing to investigate those two cases where we don’t know where they contracted COVID-19,” Weideman said.
Chippewa County is waiting for 90 test results to return.
Dunn County has three COVID-19 patients. One has recovered, and another continues to be hospitalized, said KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department director. All three cases are associated with travel, or had contact with another person with COVID-19.
But even without identified community spread, it’s likely COVID-19 is in the Chippewa Valley area, Giese said, citing prioritized testing for health care workers and people who are hospitalized.
“It’s likely that there are more people in our communities positive for COVID-19. The majority of people who get COVID-19 are people who aren’t severely ill. They don’t interact with the health care system at all,” Giese said.
All three health department directors urged people to obey the statewide “safer at home” order, which closed nonessential businesses and ordered people to stop nonessential travel.
“We know folks who tested positive today were exposed to the germ 10 to 14 days ago,” Gallagher said. “With the safer at home (order), we just have a week under our belt. Give it time and it’ll work. Our success is going to be measured in healthy lives of Wisconsinites.”
Federal assistance
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday asked President Donald Trump to issue a disaster declaration for Wisconsin, during the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declaration would let Wisconsin access federal help that Evers, in a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, called “critical."
“The response to this outbreak has caused multiple deaths, exhausted many of our resources, resulted in record unemployment claims, and taken a toll on the community infrastructure that is in place to protect the public. We need federal assistance to help rebuild those critical safety nets and ensure they remain strong,” Evers said in a news release.
More deaths in Wisconsin from COVID-19 spurred Evers’ request, Giese said Tuesday.
“That declaration will make a difference in our ability to respond,” Giese said.
By Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin has reported 1,351 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health Services. There are at least 25 confirmed deaths in the state by Tuesday based on state and local health department reports, the Associated Press reported.
The new coronavirus causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire health department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.