EAU CLAIRE — People gathering in groups continue to spur new cases of COVID-19 in the state and the Chippewa Valley, state and local health officials said Wednesday.
While face masks will help slow the spread of the virus, wearing one without also keeping your distance from other people isn’t foolproof, officials warned. Different activities mean different degrees of risk.
“We in Eau Claire are seeing social gatherings are a big contributor to disease spread,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Considered separately, social distancing is more effective than wearing a face mask to cut down on virus risk, health officials say.
But using both is preferable.
Keeping a 6-foot distance from people who don’t live with you is “really the best strategy,” Giese said. “Having a mask on top of that will be additive, and support a slower spread of disease … indoors, particularly.”
Without a 6-foot distance, face masks won’t prevent you from having to quarantine if you get too close to someone who gets COVID-19.
“If you’re 6 feet or closer to that individual, if you’re in close contact with them and wearing a mask, you’ll still need to quarantine,” Giese said.
About 20% of Wisconsin residents with new coronavirus cases in June and July said they went to a party, gathering or other meetup with people outside their home in the past two weeks. In May, that percentage of new cases of the virus was just 7%, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The state on Wednesday debuted a “decision tool,” hoping to help people consider how risky their activities are. The tool will walk people through a series of questions and offer more detailed information about each one: If you get sick, do you have access to health care? Can you wear a mask safely? At a gathering, will you have to share items or tools with other people? Does your community offer testing sites?
The safest scenario is staying home, and wearing a mask when you leave the house, said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in a statement: “We hope this tool will assist people in making safe choices.”
The state’s decision tool can be found at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm or at tinyurl.com/y6zbevdj.
No changes in new countywide order
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s newest two-week public health order will go into effect just after midnight on Thursday. The most recent order expired Wednesday night.
There won’t be any changes from the previous order, Giese said. Businesses that must post occupancy limits still have to operate at 50% of that occupancy, and groups of people cannot gather in groups larger than 100 indoors and 250 outdoors (although the Health Department recommends gatherings that are much smaller — fewer than 50 people). Giese urged people to still keep 6 feet from other households at large events.
In Eau Claire County, six new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday. Total cases have reached 679, and 16,560 county residents have tested negative, according to county data. The majority, 618, of the county’s virus cases have recovered; 61 are still in isolation and four have died.
The county’s newest weekly metrics show a 6% decrease in new cases this week, compared to last week — 78 total cases this week and 83 last week. But the county’s two-week case total — 161 — is the highest it’s ever been, Giese said.
“That’s the most important thing we’re watching, the trajectory of new cases over time,” Giese said. “We anticipate some level of fluctuation week-to-week.”
The county’s test-positivity rate, or the percentage of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is at 6.5% this week, the same as the previous week.
“We see about the same number of tests, on average, being done, and our testing percent remains fairly high,” Giese said.
The state’s seven-day average of new cases has been declining slightly since late July, according to state data — but as of Wednesday, the state was adding an average of 747 new cases each day. Total state cases have reached nearly 67,500.
The Health Department’s COVID-19 call center can be reached at 715-831-7425.