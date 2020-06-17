A coronavirus flare-up in La Crosse County this week has health officials warning patrons who visited any of six area bars or a local beach between June 5 and 7 that they’ve probably been exposed to the virus.
Bars are some of the most difficult places to keep six feet apart from people you don’t live with, Eau Claire City-County Health Department officials said Wednesday.
While La Crosse County has seen its cases double in the last eight days, Eau Claire County hasn’t “necessarily seen spikes like that because of visiting a bar or tavern in our community,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire Health Department.
“In Eau Claire, we expect our bars to follow the order,” Giese told reporters at a news conference Wednesday, referring to the countywide order that requires businesses to allot 144 square feet of space for each household unit. “Some are open, and the expectation is they're following all the guidance in the order, including making sure cloth face coverings are worn, documenting people at those facilities when possible.”
La Crosse County has not used a countywide order but a set of phased recommendations instead. Right now, the La Crosse County Health Department’s website says the county is at “severe risk” for the spread of COVID-19, and recommends people don’t attend indoor gatherings and “stay at home unless essential.”
New cases in Eau Claire County are still on the rise, but more slowly than in May: The last two weeks have yielded 26 new cases, compared to 36 new cases in the two weeks previous. (The county sits at 140 total cases, with two new positive tests as of Wednesday and no deaths. Of the 140, 123 have recovered.)
Cases spike in La Crosse County
Twenty-one people in La Crosse County tested newly positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, and another 19 Wednesday, said Jen Rombalski, La Crosse County Health Department director, at a news conference Wednesday.
Rombalski appealed to people to use delivery, curbside pickup or takeout instead of visiting bars in person, saying “there is no indication that the cases will slow down unless we take the precautions that are being recommended.”
On June 9, it had taken La Crosse County about 27 days to double its cases of the coronavirus. Cases have doubled in the last eight days, hitting 173 on Wednesday, Rombalski said: “We are not heading in the right direction.”
On Wednesday, 19 of the new cases were men and women in their 20s, the Health Department said. One was a teenage girl. (More than 40% of La Crosse County’s total cases have been people between 20 and 29 years old.)
None in La Crosse County were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with no deaths recorded.
Socially distancing at a bar is difficult, Giese acknowledged Wednesday: “We recognize that. At a national level, CDC and state guidance says bars are one of those last places to open.”
The Eau Claire Health Department appreciates local bars that are using safety precautions, Giese added.
Positive tests in Eau Claire County reached 140 on Wednesday, and 6,603 county residents have tested negative for the virus.
Statewide, 256 new COVID-19 cases were identified on Wednesday, bringing the total to 23,454, according to the state Department of Health Services. Of those positive cases, over 3,100 have been hospitalized. Nine new deaths were reported on Wednesday, and in total 712 Wisconsin residents have died of COVID-19.