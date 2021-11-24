MENOMONIE — Dunn County has started using “crisis” standards as a result of experiencing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021, the Dunn County Health Department reported Wednesday in a news release.
As of Wednesday, the county has 508 active cases of COVID-19 and a seven-day average of more than 48 new cases per day, the agency said.
The influx of cases means the Health Department is moving to a crisis model for contact tracing, meaning it no longer is able to follow up with everyone who tests positive for the coronavirus and their close contacts.
The agency urged anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to stay home and isolate (separate from others) immediately for a minimum of 10 days from the start of symptoms or the date they were tested if they have no symptoms.
Anyone exposed to someone with COVID-19 should quarantine (separate from others). Exposure includes being within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 for at least a total of 15 minutes within a 24-hour period or have had physical touch with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 14 days is the safest length of quarantine for unvaccinated individuals. This time may be lessened to 10 days (with no test if you have not developed any symptoms) or a minimum of 7 days (if a negative test is done on day 5 or later) for those who remain without symptoms. People who are released early from quarantine should maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others and wear a mask for the full 14-day quarantine period.
Fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms, the Health Department indicated.