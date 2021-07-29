EAU CLAIRE — Mayo Clinic Health System officials sounded the alarm Thursday that new COVID-19 cases are rising significantly, and if more people don't get vaccinated immediately, hospitalizations are likely to spike in the next three to six weeks.
"We cannot stress enough that now is the time to get a COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Richard Helmers, Mayo's regional vice president, during a Zoom conference call with area media. "Now. Not next week, or next month."
Since COVID-19 vaccinations became readily available, 90% of all patients hospitalized with virus-related symptoms at Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in northwest Wisconsin were not vaccinated, Helmers said.
Helmers said his staff decided to make the "urgent plea" to residents in northwest Wisconsin after seeing the stark rise in cases. On Thursday, 881 new cases were reported statewide, according to the state's Department of Health Services. In comparison, on Thursday, July 22, the agency reported 350 cases, and that also is up from 170 new cases reported on Thursday, July 15.
"We are encouraging people to take immediate action," Helmers said. "We're seeing a marked increase in our daily positivity rate."
That jump is a strong indicator that there will be a significant number of new cases, along with more hospitalizations, in coming weeks, he said. A jump in the number of those vaccinated is the best way to combat what they are seeing; Helmers said senior citizens have done a great job in getting vaccinated, but now younger adults need to get their shots.
"I think people think COVID is over," Helmers said. "We are telling them COVID is not over."
Jason Craig, Mayo's regional chair of administration, pointed out other states are experiencing signficant jumps in new cases, and Mayo has been watching those developments closely. Craig said hospitalizations from COVID-19 was the largest challenge in the last virus surge.
"Unfortunately, our community's vaccination rates are relatively low, compared to other parts of the state and nation," Craig said. "Our regional daily positivity rate has doubled."
As of Thursday, roughly 51.8% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one vaccination dose; roughly 62.6% of Wisconsin adults (ages 18+) have received a shot, DHS reports. However, all area counties trail the state's adult rate, with Eau Claire County at 62.2%, Chippewa County at 57.8%, and Dunn County at 48.2% with one shot among adults. The Centers for Disease Control shows 56.9% of all U.S. residents have received at least one dose, with 69.1% of adults having a shot.
Craig reiterated that the vaccines are safe and effective.
"We expect those (new) hospitalizations to consist of largely unvaccinated individuals," Craig said.
Pam White, Mayo's chief nursing officer, asked the public to seriously consider wearing masks indoors again, largely to protect those who are immuno-compromised and children who aren't eligible to get vaccinated.
"Our nurses and doctors are exhausted," White said. "They are tired."
Helmers said that Mayo's health care system has not yet seen a huge surge in patients in recent weeks.
"We fully expect that will be coming in coming weeks," Helmers said.
Masks are once again required to be worn everywhere inside Mayo's complex. Helmers was asked if guidelines, such as limiting the number of visitors to buildings, will be tightened, and he said that was a possibility.