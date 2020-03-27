If COVID-19 cases cause numerous sick people to head to hospitals, area officials believe they are prepared for the onslaught of patients.
“We are very much in the planning stages, ramping up every scenario you can think of,” said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital registered nurse Michelle Willcutt. “We are vetting every one of these options, with a multiple-layer plan.”
There have been eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Eau Claire County and four in Chippewa County. However, none of the Chippewa County cases have led to hospitalizations.
Willcutt said that the fact they haven’t had sick people heading into the building yet has given them valuable time to prepare for the worst. The hospital is unusually empty right now, as most elective surgeries have been canceled, and several staff members are working from home.
“We’re taking advantage of this slower time to cross-train them, and prepare them for what is to come,” Willcutt said. “With every passing day, we are buying time before this hits us. Every day we can do that is a good day. Every day we can work on our supply chain, we will be better off.”
Chris Devlin, preoperative services manager at Marshfield Clinic Health System, agreed the additional time to prepare is valuable and will pay off.
“It gives us time to think outside-the-box, plan for all scenarios, and identify any barriers we might not have thought through,” Devlin said. “Everyone is preparing diligently for whatever comes through the door.”
Devlin acknowledges no one knows how bad this could become in our region.
“We’re as anxious as everyone else,” Devlin said. “It’s the fear of the unknown. But I trust our process and our training.”
Matthew Schneider, Marshfield Clinic Health System communications manager, said that while the hospitals are fairly empty, everyone is extremely busy as they ready for what is anticipated to come.
“We are prepared for the surge,” Schneider said. “Now, it’s just a matter of fine-tuning the plans.”
Hospital leadership are meeting locally and system wide frequently, sometimes multiple times a day, with sub-groups handling different preparation areas.
“The (personal protective equipment) sub-group has been very busy, making sure we are conserving where we can,” Willcutt said.
Having the right equipment ready and available will make a difference, she added.
“It’s important that hospitals are trying to take care of the sick, and we can do that if we have the equipment we need,” Willcutt said.
Devlin said he’s impressed with the way all the hospital systems in the region have pulled together and are collaborating on preparations.
“It’s a proud time for our region,” he said.
Like others, Willcutt urged the public to continue with “social distancing” to reduce the potential number of new cases.
“The community wants to do its part, and will make a difference,” she said.