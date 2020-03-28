Are you worried about keeping your home or businesses sanitized amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
Fear not, here are some important ins and outs for dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. Follow these easy sanitation tips to combat the virus.
One of the easiest things you can do is remain calm and use these easy steps to keep your home and office clean. It is critical to make sure you are sanitizing and not just cleaning.
When sanitizing, it is important to address commonly touched areas. This includes but is not limited to:
• Doors and door handles.
• Kitchen appliances: fridges, microwaves, coffee pots, cabinets, countertops.
• Light switches.
• Handrails.
• Electronics: TV remotes, computer keyboards and mouses, cellphones, etc.
• Water dispensers.
• Break room items: tables, chairs, countertops.
• Business areas: desks, computers, door handles, cabinet handles, time clocks.
Sanitation products for highest effectiveness should have an alcohol content of 70% or higher.
It is important to remember when sanitizing that these products have a dwell time; a period of time needed for the chemicals to disinfect. Consumers should consult their cleaning chemical bottles for dwell times or contact the company directly.
These times range from one minute to 10 minutes for heavy duty cleaners. If you cannot find the dwell time, for typical household cleaners, it is safe to say waiting five minutes is sufficient.
We recommend a wash and rinse bucket. The wash bucket is used to initially scrub down commonly touched areas. The rinse bucket is used to clean those areas after the dwell time has been reached.
If you are worried about your cleaning product damaging your household surfaces, test the spray or solvent on an old rag and apply this to a small portion of the surface. Chemical reactions can occur especially on delicate surfaces or clothing, so be mindful.
Remember, the area must remain wet during the dwell time for the chemical component of the sanitizer to work. Without letting the product sit for its recommended dwell time, the chemical cannot sanitize and disinfect the area.
It is important to ensure your home and office are cleaned regularly, especially if you are coming into contact with others in the community.
If you’re going to stay home for a period, it is a good idea to regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
When going out in public, we recommend gloves instead of face masks as gloves are an easy way to make sure you don’t meet germs that have lingered in public areas.
Travis Maug is the owner of Maug Cleaning, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.