EAU CLAIRE — As cases of COVID-19 hit new highs in the Chippewa Valley, demand for tests is surging too — and many sites in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and beyond are offering free tests.
Here’s information on finding testing opportunities in your area.
Many of these sites offer free testing. A handful charge a fee. At most sites, people will need to make appointments ahead of time, either online or via phone call.
The most common types of COVID-19 tests are antigen tests and PCR tests.
Antigen tests, or rapid tests, can quickly test for COVID-19, typically via a nasal or throat swab. They can give results in 15 to 30 minutes. They’re generally less sensitive than PCR tests, which involve a nasal swab are considered the gold standard. PCR test results typically take longer to come back.
People who have any mild symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said. People should also get tested if it’s been five days since they were around someone with COVID-19.
Health care leaders have repeatedly asked people not to come to hospital emergency departments seeking tests, since hospitals are strained due to high COVID-19 hospitalizations.
At the following testing sites, tests are likely to be free and appointments are required, unless noted. Registering for an appointment or calling ahead is advised, since some testing sites are conducting in-vehicle or drive-through testing.
• Northwest Wisconsin community testing site at Jacob’s Well Church: Drive-through PCR testing at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie for ages one and older. Register at the site or online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Hours are Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The site is set to close after Jan. 28.
• UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center Lounge: Rapid antigen testing, with immediate PCR test to confirm positive results, is available for people five and older. Appointments are required; testing will take about 30 minutes. Testing site is located at 15 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 28, hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit uwec.vivi.healthcare and click on the “Community or UW Subcontractor” option, or call 608-855-9191. Visit www.uwec.edu/coronavirus-updates/community-antigen-testing/ for information on parking.
• Pablo Center at the Confluence: PCR tests may be available at 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire from 12 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are required. Make an appointment by visiting curative.com or by calling 888-702-9042. Only PCR tests are available currently; antigen testing is expected to resume in coming weeks.
• UW-Stout Sports & Fitness Center: Testing at 220 13th Ave. E, Menomonie is available for those five and older. Hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. To make an appointment, visit wihealthconnect.com, select “Testing Locations” and select “UW-Stout”, or call 608-855-9191.
• Prevea Health: Testing is available at many Prevea locations, including in Altoona, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Mondovi, Augusta, Rice Lake and Ladysmith. Visit www.myprevea.com to schedule an appointment. People will need to sign in or create a free account to make an appointment and complete a brief health screening.
• Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire: Visit www.marshfieldclinic.org or call 844-342-6276 to schedule a testing appointment.
• Mayo Clinic Health System: Call the COVID-19 nurse line at 507-293-9525.
• Walgreens: Visit www.walgreens.com to schedule an appointment. Both or either rapid or PCR testing may be available.
• Hy-Vee, 2424 E. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire: Drive-through testing may be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Testing prices vary. Visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment, or visit hyvee.com/covidtesting for more information.
• LTC Rx pharmacy: In-vehicle PCR testing offered at 13 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls. Register before arriving by visiting register.covidconnect.wi.go.
• Simple Traditions Family Clinic: Testing at 152 Lincoln St., Augusta on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a fee for testing. Call 715-286-2655 or email simpletraditionsclinic@gmail.com.
• Rapid RX Testing at 3410 Oakwood Mall Dr., Eau Claire: Rapid antigen tests cost $90; rapid COVID-19 and flu combination testing is $125. Visit www.rapidrxtesting.com and choose the Eau Claire option, or call 651-829-8229 to schedule an appointment.
Wisconsin residents can also request an at-home testing kit for free. They can do so by visiting www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/collection.htm or tinyurl.com/yuxk32rb. The kit will be delivered directly to your home (kits cannot be delivered to P.O. boxes). People must collect a saliva sample while being supervised by a health care worker via a Zoom video call, then mail the test kit at a UPS dropoff location. For more information, visit the link above.
To find other testing opportunities across Wisconsin, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.