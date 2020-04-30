HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire is joining the ranks of local health care providers running COVID-19 tests on-site.
The hospital is now running tests at its Eau Claire lab for inpatients with coronavirus symptoms at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospital in Chippewa Falls, said HSHS emergency medicine physician Dr. Ken Johnson.
The advantage of running tests on-site? Patients only have to wait about two hours to get results, instead of a typical one- to three-day turnaround involved with state labs in Madison or Milwaukee.
The supply is limited, however. A shortage of the chemicals needed to process COVID-19 tests, called reagents, means the hospital can only run about 100 on-site tests per month, Johnson said.
That’s why it’s limiting those faster tests to inpatients, or people who are already admitted to the hospitals for medical care.
“We have other ways to do the test for people who are outpatients or who have mild symptoms, but those take longer to come back,” he said. “We’re hoping to get more supplies as time goes on, but right now we’re limited to about 100 tests a month.”
For outpatients or people with mild symptoms, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are sending tests to other labs around the state, including the State Laboratory of Hygiene in Madison.
Outpatient testing is vital for health officials to start identifying virus hot spots early on, Johnson said. He noted that it’s especially helpful if people with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all can get tested.
“It’s not that you’re going to test everybody at once in the community,” but if one person at a work facility tests positive for COVID-19, it will be helpful to test everyone else at that facility at the same time to prevent large outbreaks, Johnson said.
Marshfield Clinic also began running COVID-19 tests at its Eau Claire clinical laboratory in early April. Their lab has the capacity to test about 150 specimens per day, and offers a similar time frame — results within a few hours, a spokesperson said last month.
Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., is running all COVID-19 tests for Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, the clinic said in early April.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
People with questions about testing, employment or other coronavirus-related questions can call the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 715-831-7425.