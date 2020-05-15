HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are requesting community members keep sewing and donating cloth face coverings, the hospitals said in a news release.
The news release stated: "The overwhelming generosity in the past two months is appreciated by our hospital colleagues, leaders, board members and patients."
The masks are professionally cleaned before being used. Cloth masks are given to non-patient care colleagues, and patients when they are moving throughout the hospital and when discharged.
Medical workers who work in direct patient care areas are continuing to wear personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Current inventory of cloth masks is good, however the requirement for masking will continue within our hospitals, as per the CDC guidelines, for the foreseeable future, the hospitals said.
Cloth masks can be dropped off in collection containers at Festival Foods in Eau Claire and Family Fare grocery stores in Chippewa Falls:
- Festival Foods, 3007 Mall Dr., Eau Claire
- Festival Foods, 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire
- Festival Foods, 2615 E. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire
- Family Fare, 212 Bay St., Chippewa Falls
- Family Fare, 17158 County Hwy J, Chippewa Falls