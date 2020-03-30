Just as he does every month, Jake Donze, principal at Robbins Elementary School in Eau Claire, checked in with his students and led a song on Monday morning for the school’s “Monday Morning Meeting.”
But instead of gathering all Robbins students in a school gym, Donze talked to his students through a video, pre-recorded from his home.
No longer teaching in their classrooms due to coronavirus-related shutdowns across the state, Chippewa Valley teachers said Monday they’re using technology to teach, speak and even just to deliver warm messages to their students.
They say they hope to bring students a sense of normalcy in a turbulent time.
“I just wanted to check in and let you know I’m thinking about you, and it’s a very different world here if I don’t see 511 kids every day,” Donze told students Monday in his video message.
Local teachers are branching out with their technology.
Melinda Wright, a physical education teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School in Eau Claire, is posting a series of daily Facebook videos asking students to participate in games from home — including spirited demonstrations of skee ball, indoor hockey and underhand-overhand tossing practice.
Rachel Haling is using her educational Instagram account to communicate with her students at Altoona High School, in addition to video recording for lessons and platforms for students to work through assignments.
Haling, a ninth-grade science teacher, told the Leader-Telegram in an email that she hopes students keep interacting with their teachers and with one another during the shutdown.
“While this situation is less than ideal, we are so fortunate to have access to so many virtual resources to ensure that our kids can keep their brains engaged while we aren’t able to be together,” Haling said.
‘I know parents are struggling’
Despite empty classrooms and school facilities, local teachers say they’re trying to keep as many school traditions as they can — and hopefully give students some comfort.
“I was trying to think of a way we could still share a message and give normalcy to students, and staff for that matter,” said Donze of his Monday Morning Meeting video. “I know parents and families right now are struggling to figure out how this will work ... it was a chance to reach out and feel like we’re doing something we normally do.”
At Robbins and across the district, teachers are creating and finding resources for parents, which the district posts on its website, ecasd.us/District/At-Home-Learning.
Using a camera, tripod and a new whiteboard gifted to him by a community member, Derek Olson is teaching his calculus and pre-calculus Memorial High School students through video lessons.
The math teacher records the five- to 10-minute long videos in his sunroom, then uploads them to the district’s digital learning platform for students to use.
“I’m trying to re-create, as best I can, a similar experience to what they’d be getting in the classroom,” Olson said.
Students can ask Olson questions using a discussion board if they have trouble working through the problems.
He can’t get immediate feedback from students about a confusing concept — “This way it’s like I’m sending a rocket to the moon, and just hoping that it goes well” — but he noted that he and other teachers are picking up on the virtual teaching learning curve.
“I have a lot of really, really awesome students who work super hard and are trying their best,” Olson said. “They understand it’s a unique circumstance.”
A reading interventionist at Altoona Elementary School, Bonnie Fagan typically works with kids in small groups for 30 minutes. She sent out her first video message to students Monday.
Translating individualized reading interventions into an online format was challenging, but “we looked at how we can group students together and record lessons that would be right at their level,” Fagan said. “We’re recording our reading interventions, and we’re adapting (them) so students can watch them at home.”
Fagan’s work began two weeks ago. She and other reading interventionists made packets for each student, which were delivered to their homes — and then they asked parents if they’d be interested in their child participating.
Fagan said they knew they wouldn’t ask parents to take on the burden of the teaching.
“We wanted to allow for this to be a way children could be very independent in their learning … for the students that we work with who have struggled with learning how to read, that can be a very daunting task to then put on a parent,” Fagan said. “We don’t want to overwhelm families … many of us teachers have families ourselves, and we’re all learning this new routine.”
Fagan said she was surprised and grateful at Altoona parents’ overwhelmingly positive response.
“They had been feeling overwhelmed, and the added stress of not only providing home schooling or instruction for their child, but for a child who has a history of struggling with reading,” she said. “They’ve been very patient and understanding.”
A sense of structure
Every teacher who spoke with the Leader-Telegram said they’d recommend families try to keep a degree of daily structure during the shutdown, if it’s possible.
“I think it’s important (parents and kids) are talking to each other and saying, ‘What are some things we agree have to happen every day?’ Give kids some ownership over that,” Olson said. “They’re getting pretty close to the point where they’ll be out on their own making their own choices, so this is in a way a good opportunity to experience what it’s like.”
Elementary students benefit greatly from a schedule, but parents shouldn’t be too hard on themselves, Donze said.
“Some people get very stressed out, and for good reason, about how they’re going to fill seven hours with school,” Donze said. “It’s still important to have lunch time, outside time, time to practice an instrument, those kinds of things. If they’re trying to mimic a full school schedule, that’s really a lot to ask a family at this time.
“So maybe take the pressure off yourself a little bit. It’s going to be OK. We’ll figure it out.”