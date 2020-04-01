Eau Claire County added three more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — bringing the county’s total to 15 — and none of the patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon, a county health official said.
One of the county’s patients had previously been hospitalized, but was out of the hospital and “doing well” as of Wednesday, said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director.
“One reason we hesitate about hospitalization information is that it changes literally minute by minute,” Giese said. “We also want to stress … our age distribution is wide. In Eau Claire we’ve had people as young as high school age and people over 60. That full range of people is in our caseload.”
In Eau Claire County, 692 have been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 169 tests are still pending, Giese said.
The county’s case count has ticked up slowly but steadily. Cases have been reported in ones, twos and threes most days — but there could be many more mild or asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus in the Chippewa Valley area already.
“We have about 100,000 people in Eau Claire County, and again, 692 of those people have been tested. It’s likely a small representation of the disease happening in our community,” Giese said at a press conference Wednesday. “People may be sick with the disease with minor symptoms, but those aren’t necessarily people that we’re testing.”
There could be more undetected cases in younger people, who might not qualify for a test even if they’re experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.
“We are testing certain people at a higher rate; those over 65 in nursing homes with disease and symptoms might be tested at a higher rate as well,” Giese said.
Giese said the state has indicated that COVID-19 testing and treatment “will be covered” — but they’re still working with the state to determine how that process will work, especially for people without health insurance.
Also at a press conference Wednesday, Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters urged local business owners and nonprofits to use resources like the city, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp. to connect with loans and funding from the $2 trillion economic stimulus package that became law on Friday.
“The business community is hurting, and it’s hurting a lot,” Peters said.
He also recommended people vote absentee before the Tuesday elections. The state’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is today at 5 p.m.; absentee ballots must be returned by mail or delivery to voters’ municipal clerks.
By Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin had identified 199 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,550, according to the Department of Health Services.
There were at least 24 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the state as of Wednesday according to the state Department of Health Services. The state is only counting deaths in which COVID-19 is listed on the death certificate, which may partially explain why local health departments have different totals, Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said in an Associated Press report.
The state for the first time on Wednesday reported how many Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19: 398 of the total cases, or 26% of identified cases in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has said the state will prioritize testing for health care workers and people who are already hospitalized.
The new coronavirus causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire health department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.