Younger students in the Eau Claire school district will be required to wear masks indoors this fall, in a reversal of the district's planned mask policy that it released in July.
The much more transmissible delta variant and a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases each day is driving the school district's new mask policy, it announced Thursday in a letter to parents.
Students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade must wear masks indoors starting Sept. 1, until COVID-19 transmission rates in the community are considered to be low, based on a data tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All school district staffers must also wear masks indoors starting Monday, the district said.
The district will determine high school mask requirements on Aug. 25, based on community transmission rates at that time.
All students must wear masks on school buses, but students and teachers don't need to wear masks outdoors, the district said.
The district plans to phase out mask requirements when more students are eligible for a vaccine; when vaccination rates increase; when transmission rates decrease; and "the impact of this variant slows," said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson in the letter.
"Masking is an important, layered mitigation strategy to slow transmission and drastically reduces close contact quarantines, which translates to fewer disruptions for students, staff, and families," Johnson added.
