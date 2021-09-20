EAU CLAIRE — In a tense exchange, a handful of community members declined to wear masks at the Monday evening Eau Claire school board meeting, despite a district requirement that people wear masks inside its buildings, leading the board to unanimously vote to adjourn the meeting until next week.
Just moments after the 7 p.m. meeting started at the district’s administration building, several members of the public entered the meeting room without wearing masks. The board then voted to take a 10-minute recess, before which school board president Tim Nordin asked attendees to don masks while inside the building.
He asked people who declined to wear masks if they would leave and attend the meeting virtually instead.
Around 15 members of the public were in attendance; most wore masks, but a handful ultimately refused. The school board then unanimously voted to reschedule their meeting for next Monday. (Board members Lori Bica and Aaron Harder were absent.)
“We will not hold a meeting in the presence of those who will not help us be safe by wearing a mask,” Nordin said. “... I know we have several people here who would like to be heard. We are not going to be able to do that if we don’t have the cooperation of our community to hold this meeting safely.”
Because some attendees declined to wear masks, the board’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, will be held in a hybrid format, Nordin said. School board members, student representatives and school administrators will attend in person, but members of the public will only be able to attend the meeting online via Webex videoconferencing technology or phone call.
It marks a temporary return to the hybrid meeting format for the Eau Claire school board. The public was limited to attending meetings remotely until mid-July, when the school board reopened meetings to in-person attendees after 15 months of remote meetings.
Nordin said it’s not clear yet if the board will hold meetings in the hybrid model only in the short term, or until COVID-19 transmission is low enough that the school district removes its mask requirement.
“The board has decided that we will not run an unsafe meeting, unsafe for our staff or for the public … that’s our district requirement, that everyone wear a mask indoors. That wasn’t followed. Our only option was to adjourn the meeting,” Nordin said. He added that the district has consulted with its legal counsel on adjourning board meetings if attendees do not follow the district’s mask policy.
Several community members said they had planned to speak against the district’s quarantine policy, among them Lori Placke-Wirth and Maggie Vinopal.
Placke-Wirth criticized the district’s lack of an online learning offering to students who were quarantined.
Vinopal said she wants the district to do away with its quarantine policy, saying that the district hasn’t provided documentation that any students who were exposed and quarantined last school year ended up testing positive for COVID-19: “ … We have zero knowledge if (the quarantine policy) was even effective last year. What we do know is that it kept students from learning.”
As of Friday, 812 Eau Claire students were quarantined, and 38 students and six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers from the school district.
Nearly universally, federal, state and local health agencies and major medical organizations have recommended U.S. school districts quarantine students who come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Officials have warned that cases in a community can quickly multiply if students catch COVID-19 and transmit the virus to family members, with consequences in regions with strained hospital systems.
The school board was slated to discuss the district’s framework for supporting students’ social and emotional health and district-wide equity work.
District announces adjusted quarantine policy
The Eau Claire school district announced it will offer families a second quarantine option if their child is exposed to COVID-19, per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Quarantined students who aren’t vaccinated now have two options: Quarantine for 14 days or, if they don’t have any symptoms, quarantine for seven days and show a negative COVID-19 test on or after the sixth day of quarantine, the school district announced.
Vaccinated students who are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms, according to the district.
Nordin said the district is following the quarantine recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the Wisconsin DHS and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The district’s announcement states: “Quarantine is not directed by ECASD policy. Our school staff cannot modify or grant exceptions to quarantine. Please contact the Eau Claire City County Health Department regarding quarantine and isolation requirements.”
U.S. education secretary visits Locust Lane
In addition to Gov. Tony Evers and state schools Superintendent Jill Underly’s visit to DeLong Middle School on Sept. 1, the district hosted a visit from a national education official Monday.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stopped at Locust Lane Elementary School Monday for a pep rally, the first in a series of bus tour school visits across Wisconsin.
Cardona said in Eau Claire that he was visiting schools to promote students returning to face-to-face classes safely. He spoke briefly to students outside the elementary school Monday morning.
Cardona is next scheduled to make stops in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.