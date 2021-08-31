EAU CLAIRE — Though today marks the second year that Eau Claire students will head back to school during a pandemic, some teachers and families say they’re hopeful that this school year will remain more consistent than the last.
“We are really excited to have students back at school and, more importantly, at school five days a week,” said Kim Koller, the district’s executive director of administration, in an email.
Although Eau Claire elementary students don’t formally begin classes today — instead they’ll visit their schools, meet their new teachers and tour classrooms — it’s the first day of class for the rest of the district’s K-12 students.
“I’m just excited to see friends again and learn in class,” said Ed McGee of Eau Claire, an incoming junior at Memorial High School. “I’m excited to see people again and to learn in person … (last year) was difficult.”
McGee’s mother, Lucie McGee, has another son attending DeLong Middle School this fall. She echoed her son’s optimism: “I’m excited that they’re going back to five days a week, because I think my kids, and most people’s kids, need that five days of instruction. I’m hopeful that people will follow the rules and stay as safe as possible … We’re trying not to worry and trying to move forward.”
Koller said staff are thrilled to have students back in the classroom for the whole week.
“I know students have been incredibly resilient throughout the pandemic and (they’ve) faced challenges in school that most adults have not,” she said.
Eau Claire students are back to attending classes five days per week this fall, instead of the hybrid approach the school district took last year. K-12 students looking for all-virtual classes were offered participation in the Eau Claire Virtual School this year.
“It’s odd to think that we are starting our third year when COVID will end up affecting things,” said Mark Goings, a Robbins Elementary School teacher and president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators union. “But we’re still really excited to be able to offer five days a week in person. It’s so nice to have students in the classrooms.”
The district announced in July that after-school activities and athletics would return to regular schedules and seasons.
“Definitely, the high school calendar is full,” said Lucie McGee. “The hope is that we’re able to find a safe way to do all those things, so that while catching up on the academics, students also have their other opportunities for music, sports, extracurriculars. If we can try to do more safely, we’ll have happier kids.”
Regardless of vaccination status, Eau Claire students and teachers must wear masks when they’re inside school buildings, the district decided this summer. It’s the only large school district in the Chippewa Valley to implement a mask requirement. Currently, masks are optional in most classroom settings in Menomonie, Altoona and Chippewa Falls.
Mask requirements in schools are backed by the country and state’s largest public health agencies, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. About 43% of Eau Claire County 12- to 15-year-olds and 49% of 16- and 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated, according to state data. There is no COVID-19 vaccine currently approved in the U.S. for children younger than 12.
Goings said he and other teachers hope the mask requirement will prevent widespread outbreaks in schools, which he said are “hard on everybody. It’s hard on our students and parents, and on everyone, if we have those unanticipated (outbreaks).”
Koller said she hopes community transmission rates decrease and that the district can stop its mask requirement.
“Whether families are for or against masking, I believe families and the District share a common goal of keeping as many students as possible in school five days per week,” she said. “Because masking minimizes close contact quarantines, it helps us achieve that goal.”
Eau Claire County is still rated by the state as having a “very high” COVID-19 activity level. Between May and July, an average of two to five people were testing positive every day; as of Tuesday, the daily average of new infections had risen to 39, according to county data. (On Sept. 1 of last year, the county was averaging 12 new cases per day, which spiked to a much higher surge in October and November.)
State and county health departments plan to help the district with contact tracing, the district announced in July. It plans to keep offering hand sanitizer inside buildings, and custodians will clean all buildings after each school day. Special cleanings will happen if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in a school.
One thing the public can do to help prevent outbreaks is to get vaccinated, Goings said: “The sooner we can control that community spread, the more likely it is that our students will be able to experience an uninterrupted school year.”
He added that students will likely need extra emotional support this year.
“Being an elementary teacher it’s amazing to think, for our first graders for example, that they haven’t experienced what a normal, full school year looks like,” he said. “It’ll take time … academics will definitely come, but we need to make sure we meet those emotional needs first and foremost.”